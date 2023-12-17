Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 17)

Broward County’s best athletes continued to impress as we approach the holiday break.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Dec. 21, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Joshua Harris, Pembroke Pines Charter, boys’ basketball: Harris scored 28 points and had eight rebounds in a victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.

▪ Maria Rojas, Coral Springs Charter, girls’ soccer: Rojas scored all four goals in a 5-0 win over Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian.

▪ Jason Ebanks, American Heritage, boys’ soccer: Ebanks scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Patriots to wins over Avant Garde and American Heritage-Delray.

▪ Kayla Greyvensteyn, Cardinal Gibbons, girls’ basketball: Greyvensteyn scored 32 points and had 13 rebounds and seven assists in wins over Tampa Plant and Venice.