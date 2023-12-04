Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 3)

Miami-Dade County’s best athletes delivered impressive performances as we head into the state football finals and the second month of the winter sports season.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Dec. 7, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Juan Rodriguez, Norland, football: Rodriguez finished with 195 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to lead the Vikings to a 28-7 win over Jacksonville Bolles and a berth in the Class 2M state championship.

▪ Joshua Townsend, Homestead, football: Townsend passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another to help the Broncos beat Orlando Jones and clinch a return trip to the Class 3M state championship.

Homestead Broncos quarterback Joshua Townsend (3) scrambles as St. Thomas Aquinas defends in the first quarter during the Class 3M state championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

▪ Emma Esparza, Palmer Trinity, girls’ basketball: Esparza scored a combined 48 points to lead the Falcons to wins over Miami Norland, Miami Palmetto and Carrollton.

▪ Becca Baldelomar, La Salle, girls’ soccer: Baldelomar scored three goals to lead the Royal Lions to a 5-2 win over Chaminade-Madonna.

Rebecca Baldelomar, LaSalle

▪ Isaac Herrera, Coral Gables, boys’ soccer: Herrera had two goals to lead the Cavaliers to a 2-0 win over Varela.