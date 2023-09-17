Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Sept. 17)

Miami-Dade County’s top athletes delivered again this week with more stellar performances as the 2023-24 high school sports season completed its third week.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 21, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Hector Chavez, Miami Columbus, football: Chavez recorded over 10 tackles to lead the Explorers defense during a 15-0 shutout of Miami Palmetto.

Columbus Explorers middle linebacker Hector Chavez (10) looks on from the bench after returning the football for a touchdown during the second quarter of a high school football playoff game against the Palmetto Panthers at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida, Friday, November 18, 2022.

Jackie Taylor, Miami Gulliver, girls’ volleyball: Taylor posted 13 kills and added nine total blocks to lead the Raiders to a win over previously unbeaten Ransom Everglades.

Gulliver Prep volleyball middle blocker Jackie Taylor (1) (middle) reacts with Hailey Brenner (12) (left) and Maya Pace (11) (right) during a game against Saint Andrew’s at Gulliver Prep School in Pinecrest, Florida on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Joshua Ruiz, Miami Belen, boys’ cross-country: Ruiz set a new Florida 5K state record with his individual win in 14:38.79 at the Southern Showcase Invitational in Huntsville, Alabama.

Daniel Vanososte, Doral Divine Savior, boys’ golf: Vanososte won a playoff and shot 1-under par 69 to win the Youth Fair championship.

Remi Bacardi, Miami Palmer Trinity, girls’ golf: Bacardi shot an impressive 4-under 66 to win the Youth Fair Invitational.

