Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Sept. 17)
Miami-Dade County’s top athletes delivered again this week with more stellar performances as the 2023-24 high school sports season completed its third week.
This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.
Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 21, around 10 p.m.
You may vote as often as you like until then.
Here are the candidates from last week’s events:
▪ Hector Chavez, Miami Columbus, football: Chavez recorded over 10 tackles to lead the Explorers defense during a 15-0 shutout of Miami Palmetto.
Jackie Taylor, Miami Gulliver, girls’ volleyball: Taylor posted 13 kills and added nine total blocks to lead the Raiders to a win over previously unbeaten Ransom Everglades.
Joshua Ruiz, Miami Belen, boys’ cross-country: Ruiz set a new Florida 5K state record with his individual win in 14:38.79 at the Southern Showcase Invitational in Huntsville, Alabama.
Daniel Vanososte, Doral Divine Savior, boys’ golf: Vanososte won a playoff and shot 1-under par 69 to win the Youth Fair championship.
Remi Bacardi, Miami Palmer Trinity, girls’ golf: Bacardi shot an impressive 4-under 66 to win the Youth Fair Invitational.