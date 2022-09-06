Poll: Democrats lead Republicans among those who say they'll 'definitely' vote in midterms

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Democrats are heading into the homestretch of the 2022 midterm campaign with a lead over Republicans among registered voters — including those who say they “definitely will vote” this year.

According to the survey of 1,634 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 45% of registered voters now say they would cast their ballot for the Democratic congressional candidate in their district if the election were held today; 40% say they would choose the Republican candidate instead.

Among registered voters who say they will “definitely” vote on Nov. 8, Democrats lead 48% to 45%.

President Biden at a rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville on Aug. 25. (Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The new Yahoo News/YouGov results — some of the first national numbers to emerge after the long Labor Day weekend that traditionally marks the beginning of the fall election season — align with a shift that has been underway for weeks now in congressional polling averages. (The previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll, conducted in late August, showed Democrats ahead by a similar margin among registered voters.)

Despite the fact that the president’s party almost always loses seats in midterm contests — and the fact that high inflation numbers continue to fuel discontent with President Biden — Democrats have gone from trailing by an average of nearly 3 points as recently as May to leading by roughly 1 point today, according to FiveThirtyEight.

People vote in the New York primaries on Aug. 23. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images)

That reversal hardly guarantees Democrats will retain control of Congress next year. Republicans are still favored to narrowly take back the House; the Senate is a toss-up. But the new Yahoo News/YouGov survey does suggest that two unusual factors are making Democrats far more competitive than they might otherwise be: the end of Roe v. Wade and the endurance of former President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story. Check back for more poll results.

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,634 U.S. adults interviewed online from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2022. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or nonvote) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.