Poll: Eric Adams' job approval rating tumbles to 28 percent

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ job approval ratings are deep under water, according to a new poll — hurt by concerns over budget cuts and housing affordability, which left-flank Democrats have seized upon as they cast about for credible challengers.

Just 28 percent of registered New York City voters approve of his performance at helm while 58 percent disapprove, a Quinnipiac University poll showed Wednesday. It marks the lowest job approval rating for any city mayor since Quinnipiac began polling registered voters in 1996.

His tumbling numbers come as federal authorities investigate Adams’ campaign for allegations of colluding with the Turkish government and after he faced a sexual assault allegation from three decades ago. The mayor has denied wrongdoing in both instances.

Adams’ numbers have been dragged down by two key issues that his critics to his political left have sought to champion: Restoring funding cuts that Adams said are necessary to offset the cost of the migrant crisis and building, preserving and creating more affordable housing amid a shortage.

The poll found that 83 percent of respondents are either very concerned or somewhat concerned that the budget cuts Adams announced curbing NYPD hiring, library hours and more will impact their daily lives.

And when asked to rank the most urgent issue facing New York City today, 25 percent named affordable housing — putting it on equal footing with crime, which Adams, a retired NYPD captain, has aimed to prioritize as mayor.

“There’s no good news for Mayor Adams in this poll,” Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Mary Snow said in a statement. “Not only are voters giving him poor grades on the job he’s doing at City Hall, their views on his character have dimmed.”

Adams’ disapproval ratings are steepest among Hispanic voters (65 percent) and independents (69 percent).

A Marist College poll last month showed Adams with a 37 percent approval rating among New York City voters, way down from 61 percent in the survey in the early stages of his term in March 2022.