Poll: How far would you drive for cheaper gas in Charlotte? We want to hear from you

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com
Evan Moore
·1 min read

The national average gas price is just one cent shy of $5 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Charlotte, the average gas price is a little cheaper, at $4.62 per gallon. But there are a couple of gas stations in the area with prices as low as $4.35.

For those who live near the state line, crossing the border into South Carolina for better deals on gas is also an option.

Whether you’re always on the hunt for bargains no matter the distance, or prefer to fill up in your neighborhood, we want to know how far you’d be willing to drive for cheaper gas. Let us know in the form below.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • How Much Does It Cost To Own a KFC Franchise?

    Harland Sanders developed the recipe for his famous chicken, complete with 11 herbs and spices, in his mother's kitchen. It was so delicious that he opened a restaurant in Corbin, Ky., to serve his...

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Falls to sub-$27,500 with the Bears Eyeing $25,000

    It has been a bearish morning session for BTC, with investors unable to shake off concerns over Fed monetary policy following the US inflation numbers.

  • Wendy's Menu Drops a Classic to Add a New Favorite

    Instead of offering stable menu that's always the same no matter where you eat it -- a model McDonald's made famous -- fast-food chains now have to endlessly rotate in new limited-time-offers (LTOs) to keep people excited. Brands chains Taco Bell and KFC have been market leaders. McDonald's and other burger chains have definitely used LTOs, but they pick their spots more than Taco Bell and KFC.

  • The World Is Going to Need More Natural Gas. This Stock Could Be a Key Beneficiary.

    Global demand for natural gas is expected to rise over the next couple decades, and this pipeline specialist is ready to provide it.

  • Bottlenecks at oil refineries have sent US gas prices soaring to top $5 a gallon — and the crisis is unlikely to end soon

    The surge in gas prices is hurting American drivers — and President Joe Biden. But analysts say the logjams at refineries will be tough to sort out.

  • Low inventory is warping the new and used car markets, and it’s starting to drive up inflation

    High prices for used and new cars are driving inflation, and warping the traditional car buying market.

  • A gas station in California 'turned into a circus' after glitch only charged people 69 cents a gallon amid high prices

    "I've never seen gas this price in my lifetime, could you imagine that?" Darryl Surita told CBS 13. "This is history right here."

  • Why is magnet factory so attractive to Oklahoma?

    Rare-earth materials mined in Texas will be manufactured into magnets at a newly announced Stillwater factory.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Putin says it'll likely be years before the West can cut itself off from Russian oil and natural gas

    Russia's oil and gas exports are expected to remain strong this year even as the country faces intensifying sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

    There is little evidence that gasoline prices, which hit a record $5 a gallon on Saturday, will drop anytime soon. Rising prices at the pump are a key driver in the highest inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years. Others say it's because Russian President Vladimir Putin recklessly invaded Ukraine.

  • What's fuelling China's lithium rush in Zimbabwe? The long game on zero carbon

    Zimbabwe holds Africa's largest lithium reserves, the fifth-largest globally, with its province of Masvingo home to the Bikita mine - site of the world's largest-known deposit of the metal at around 11 million tonnes. The resource, however, has remained largely untapped for decades due to a lack of investment. But the growing global demand for electric vehicles has seen Bikita and other Zimbabwean mines attract more Chinese companies in recent years, turning the southern African nation into Chin

  • DHL Warns Supply Chain Won’t Recover to Pre-Covid Days in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Port congestion should ease next year as new container vessels are delivered and demand from shippers softens from pandemic highs, but not enough to restore global supply-chain flows to where they were before Covid, according to the head of DHL’s freight-forwarding unit. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitco

  • The rise and fall of Secoo: how China's top luxury retailer fell off the catwalk after glory days of US$140 million Nasdaq IPO

    The spectacular fall from grace of China's top luxury retailer Secoo offers a cautionary tale about how many companies which were once seen as rising stars in a high-growth market are now facing the harsh reality of increased competition and weak consumer spending in a slowing economy. Secoo, started by Chinese entrepreneur Richard Rixue Li and enthusiastically backed by private equity capital, rose from a second-hand handbag shop into China's largest luxury goods exchange for individuals with a

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningThe Australian

  • Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

    Palm Beach County has Florida's highest gas prices. Experts say there are a number of factors why that is.

  • India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

    India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Such sales are boosting Russian export revenues at a time when Washington and allies are trying to limit financial flows supporting Moscow's war effort. A report by the Helsinki, Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, an independent think tank released Monday said Russia earned 93 billion euros ($97.4 billion) in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, despite a fall in export volumes in May.

  • Schools and hospitals must buy home-grown food under new Government plans

    Schools and hospitals will have to buy British food under a new strategy that shows the UK can lead by example.