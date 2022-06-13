Poll: How far would you drive for cheaper gas in Charlotte? We want to hear from you

The national average gas price is just one cent shy of $5 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Charlotte, the average gas price is a little cheaper, at $4.62 per gallon. But there are a couple of gas stations in the area with prices as low as $4.35.

For those who live near the state line, crossing the border into South Carolina for better deals on gas is also an option.

