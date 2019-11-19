Testimony of Two Diplomats Is Released: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee plans to hear from eight witnesses in open hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The first ones, testifying Tuesday, will be Jennifer Williams of Vice President Mike Pence’s office, National Security Council official Alexander Vindman, former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and NSC official Timothy Morrison.

Here are the latest developments:

Testimony Cites Lack of Support for Yovanovitch (8:40 p.m.)

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale told impeachment investigators at a closed-door session that Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted by Trump, did not have the support of the State Department when she came under attack by the president’s allies.

He said that he pushed for a department statement in support of Yovanovitch, but “the impression we had was that if would only fuel negative reaction.”

“So, I think the judgment was that it would be better for everyone, including the ambassador, to try to just move past this,” Hale said, adding that, “I mean, one point of view was that it might even provoke a public reaction from the president himself about the ambassador.”

Trump has since posted disparaging remarks about Yovanovitch on Twitter.

The House on Monday night released transcripts of testimony by Hale and David Holmes, a foreign service officer in Kyiv, who testified that he overheard a key phone conversation between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who has also given testimony in the inquiry.

Hale and Sondland are scheduled to appear at a public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Holmes on Thursday. The Hale transcript can be found here, the Holmes transcript here.

Testimony of Top Diplomat Is Released: (8:08 p.m.)

The House on Monday night released the transcript of testimony by Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, who appeared at a closed door session of the impeachment inquiry on Nov. 6. Hale bucked the official White House policy to not cooperate with the investigation and complied with the congressional request.

Hale is scheduled to appear at a public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

The transcript can be found here.

GOP Senator Doesn’t Recall Trump Comment (5:37 p.m.)

Republican Senator Ron Johnson said Monday he doesn’t remember Trump telling diplomatic officials to talk to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about Ukraine during a meeting last May.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has testified that during a May 23 meeting with Trump at the White House, the president told U.S. officials to “talk to Rudy” about Ukraine policy.

Johnson, in a written statement to Republicans on the Intelligence Committee, said he also attended the meeting and added, “I have no recollection of the president saying that during the meeting.”

“It is entirely possible he did, but because I do not work for the president, if made, that comment simply did not register with me,” Johnson said. He also said that Sondland stayed behind to speak to the president as others left the meeting.

Johnson also said that when he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his advisers in Ukraine in early September -- while U.S. military aid was on hold -- there was no mention by any Ukrainian officials “that they were feeling pressure to do anything in return for the military aid.”

Embassy Aide Holmes to Testify in Public (4:31 p.m.)

The impeachment inquiry’s public session on Thursday will hear from David Holmes, a staff member in the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, who testified in private last week that he heard Trump ask Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, about “the investigations” -- a reference to probes about Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

According to a copy of his opening statement, Holmes said Sondland told him in July that Trump “did not give a s--- about Ukraine” and that the president only cares about the “big stuff” that benefits Trump “like the Biden investigation that Mr. Giuliani was pushing.”

Pompeo Says He’s ‘Proud’ of Work in Ukraine (2:55 p.m.)

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said he’s “proud of the team” at the State Department even as he refused to discuss the ouster of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and the department employees who defied his orders by testifying in the impeachment investigation.