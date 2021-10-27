Poll Finds LDP Likely to Keep Majority: Japan Election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isabel Reynolds
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is likely to keep substantially more than half the seats in parliament in this weekend’s general election, according to a media poll.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The survey by the Asahi newspaper, published late Monday, was the latest in a series of conflicting data, including another poll published by broadcaster FNN earlier the same day that found the LDP was in danger of losing its outright majority in parliament for the first time in 12 years.

Kishida’s ruling coalition is expected to remain in control of the government, but a major loss of seats for the LDP could weaken the new leader’s grip over the party and increase the chances of him joining a long list of short-serving premiers.

Almost 50% of respondents to a Bloomberg poll of economists said Kishida might be pressured to produce a bigger stimulus package if his party fares badly in the election. He’s already pledged tens of trillions of yen. The Bank of Japan is seen as standing pat on stimulus at its meeting this week, the poll found.

The Asahi survey also found the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party is likely to stay mostly flat at 109. The newspaper polled about 354,000 people between Oct. 23-24

Countdown:

Five days to go to the Oct. 31 vote that determines if Kishida can keep enough seats to maintain the outright majority the LDP has held for about nine years. When parliament was dissolved for the election, the LDP held 276 seats. If the party slips below the 233 simple majority in the 465-seat lower house, it’s expected to stay in power but would need the help of junior coalition partner Komeito, which held 29 seats.

Main Parties:

  • Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled the country for all but about four of the last 66 years

  • Komeito, which has been in coalition with the LDP most of the time since 1999. Backed by a Buddhist group, it boasts a powerful machine to turn out the vote

  • Constitutional Democratic Party, holds about 75% of the opposition seats. It’s trying to build its numbers with pledges to raise the minimum wage and show it can be trusted to run the government again after its predecessor was sent packing in 2012 following a series of policy U-turns

Other opposition parties include the Japan Communist Party, which held 12 seats in the lower house, Ishin, a metro-based group with 11 seats and the Democratic Party of the People with 10. Independents held 10 seats and there were four vacancies.

Key stories and developments:

  • Cash, Covid and China Weigh on Japan Parties Ahead of Election

  • BOJ Seen Standing Pat Before Tough Vote for Ruling Party: Survey

  • Japan’s Kishida Suffers By-Election Setback Before National Vote

  • Japan’s Ruling Party on Course for Majority, Kyodo Poll Says

  • Japan’s Election Unlikely to Bring More Representation for Women

  • Kishida Defends Japan Sales Tax From Opponents’ Calls for Cut

  • Japan’s Future at Stake in Oct. 31 Vote, Premier Kishida Says

Media Roundup:

  • Japan LDP Projected to Win Single-Party Majority: Asahi Survey

  • Kyodo Poll Shows 29% Plan to Vote for LDP in Japan Election

Polls:

Almost 30% of voters plan to choose the ruling LDP in the proportional vote in Japan’s upcoming election on Oct. 31, a poll released over the weekend by Kyodo News showed. About 11% plan to vote for the main opposition party and 19% said they will pick one of the opposition parties. Around 48% said they have no positive expectations for Kishida’s economic policies, according to the Kyodo poll.

A separate poll published by NHK on Monday found 48% of respondents said they supported Kishida’s cabinet and 59% said they approved of the government’s handling of the coronavirus, as cases and deaths dwindle rapidly.

(Corrects length of LDP’s outright majority to nine years in paragraph six.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. announces international crackdown on DarkNet opioid trafficking

    An international operation targeting trafficking in opioids on a clandestine part of the internet called the DarkNet has led to about 150 arrests in the United States and Europe and the seizure of drugs, cash and guns, U.S. and European authorities said on Tuesday. Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, deputy director of the international police agency Europol, hailed the results of Operation Dark HunTor as "spectacular." The DarkNet and dark web are related terms concerning a part of the internet accessible only using a specialized web browser and the assortment of internet sites residing there.

  • Yen subdued, Aussie firm on improved sentiment before central bank meetings

    The yen was restrained while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar held firm on Wednesday on the back of a solid commodity market and a positive risk mood from upbeat U.S. economic data and upbeat corporate earnings. The Japanese currency was also hampered by expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will signal a strong commitment to maintaining its easy monetary settings this week even as many other central banks around the world look to tighten their policy to stem inflation.

  • Yuan to Extend Asia Dominance on Buoyant Exports, Bond Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan has defied a slew of risks to top the rankings of Asian currencies so far this year. There are few signs it’ll be dethroned anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityRising exports, surging bond

  • HIVE Blockchain Restates Previously Issued Financial Statements Based on Non-Cash Valuation of 25,000 Ethereum Investments

    No Impact on Cash Position, Business Operations or Commercial Arrangements of HIVE.HIVE Remains Well Capitalized and Well Positioned in the Current Digital Currency Landscape.This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HI

  • KCPD will continue to pursue all drug cases, chief says, despite urging of prosecutors

    Kansas City police chief Rick Smith said, “it would be too hard to train our officers to do two types of policing in two different counties.”

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen Expects Inflation to Persist until ‘Middle to End’ of 2022

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she predicts inflation will persist until the 'the middle to end of next year.'

  • Japan startup targets supercar users with $700,000 hoverbike

    A Japanese startup backed by soccer player Keisuke Honda hopes to persuade wealthy consumers to swap their supercar for a 77.7 million yen ($680,000) hoverbike which went on sale on Tuesday. The "XTurismo Limited Edition" from Tokyo-based drone startup A.L.I. Technologies is equipped with a conventional engine and four battery-powered motors and promises to fly for 40 minutes at up to 100 kph (62 mph). The black and red hoverbike consists of a motorcycle-like body on top of propellers.

  • Computer mouse maker Logitech hit by supply chain problems

    (Reuters) -Logitech International SA shares plunged 6% on Tuesday after the computer peripherals maker reported a steep fall in operating profit and said it was facing "unprecedented" supply chain problems. Swiss engineering firm ABB and Sweden's Ericsson last week flagged problems getting enough parts to make their products. "This supply chain challenge will continue throughout the rest of this year," Logitech Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Reuters, referring to the company's financial year which runs to the end of March 2022.

  • NYC Faces Flash Flooding Risk as Torrential Downpours Approach

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City commuters face a blustery, soaked-to-the-skin trek to work Tuesday as a powerful coastal storm unwinds across the Northeast.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeRain began shortly

  • China Urges Hui to Tap Wealth; Firms to Repay: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China has urged companies to make payments on their offshore bonds, and asked China Evergrande Group’s billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan to tap his personal wealth to help solve the company’s deepening debt crisis.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerA Deep Dive

  • TikTok Rival Kuaishou Bounces Back in Blistering Week-Long Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest casualty of this year’s rout in Chinese technology stocks has rebounded more than 30% over the past week, leading a recovery in the sector thanks to cheap valuations and bets that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown is over.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • James Carville: ‘I hate guys like Glenn Youngkin’

    Former Bill Clinton campaign manager and Democratic strategist James Carville sent a tartly worded fundraising email to supporters of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday, telling them, “I hate guys like Glenn Youngkin.”

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

    "Jan. 6 was just a riot," Greene said of the violent insurrection that left five dead and dozens injured

  • ‘Tell The Truth Or Your Three Kids Will Be Fatally Shot': Election Officials Detail Threats

    A voting rights bill before the Senate contains new protections for election officials.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • Column: After crying fraud, Republicans go silent when Nevada ally is charged with voting twice

    Kirk Hartle claimed someone cast the ballot of his deceased wife. Prosecutors say it was him.

  • Ivanka and Jared Didn't Crash McCain Funeral, Lindsey Graham Reiterates, as Controversy Bubbles Back Up

    Graham said that "nobody showed up uninvited" to the late senator's funeral