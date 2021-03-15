Poll: Half of New Yorkers don’t think Cuomo should step down amid allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. — Despite losing the confidence of most of his fellow Democrats, New Yorkers are split on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign as he faces dual scandals over allegations of sexual harassment and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, according to a new Siena College poll released on Monday.

The survey, conducted last week as dozens of Cuomo’s fellow Democrats called on the governor to step down amid mounting misconduct claims, found that 50% of voters say the embattled leader should not immediately resign. Only 34% believe he should step down at the moment.

While one-third of voters say that Cuomo has committed sexual harassment after more than half a dozen women came forward with allegations, a quarter says he has not, and most are unsure.

As an impeachment investigation plays out in the Assembly and the attorney general’s office oversees an independent probe into Cuomo’s conduct, most New Yorkers believe the governor can continue to manage his responsibilities.

“(V)oters say despite the ongoing investigations, Cuomo can continue to effectively do his job as governor, 48-34%,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said. “A strong majority of Democrats and a plurality of independents say he can govern effectively, while two-thirds of Republicans disagree.”

There is a geographical divide, according to the poll. Voters outside of the five boroughs are closely divided on the question of whether Cuomo will be able to continue to effectively govern, while a strong majority of New York City voters say he can.

Cuomo is also facing political pressure, and a federal probe, over his administration’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and allegations that officials intentionally sought to shield the true toll from the public.

The governor’s overall favorability rating dropped over 10 percentage points from 56 down to 43 over the past month.

The poll found that most respondents says they are so far satisfied with the apology Cuomo offered and his office’s handling of the sexual harassment allegations.

Story continues

By 57% to 32%, voters say they are satisfied with the way Cuomo has addressed the allegations against him, Greenberg noted.

“Two-thirds of Democrats are satisfied, as are 56% of independents; 57% of Republicans are not satisfied with the way Cuomo has addressed the allegations,” he said. “Fifty-four percent of men and 59% of women say they are satisfied.”

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., became two of the most prominent members of their party to call on Cuomo to resign, joining a flood of others who say the governor needs to step down in light of the allegations.

More than six women have come forward with claims of sexual harassment, with some alleging the governor has touched them inappropriately and others detailing how he presides over a toxic workplace that belittles and objectifies women.

Cuomo has dug in his heels and said repeatedly he will not step down despite the defections from his own party.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden weighed in on the scandal for the first time, saying he believes in reserving judgment until the attorney general review is completed.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden told reporters on the White House South Lawn.