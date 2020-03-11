POLL-Ho-hum turnout from Sanders' coalition as Biden takes key states

(Updates with latest exit poll data)

By Chris Kahn

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - With their candidate on the ropes, supporters of Bernie Sanders again failed to show up when it mattered on Tuesday as Democrats held six presidential nominating contests, including the big prize of Michigan, according to exit polling by Edison Research.

Edison declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner over Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi as voting ended in those states.

Young voters and white men - two groups among whom Sanders has attracted strong support - made up roughly the same proportion of turnout as they did in 2016 in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, the three states where Edison has data in both years.

A large majority of African Americans in those states voted for Biden, despite Sanders' last-minute endorsement from civil rights activist Jessie Jackson.

Sanders, a progressive stalwart who has been buoyed by his support for increasingly popular proposals like Medicare for All, which would replace private health insurance with a government-run plan, has based his candidacy on the notion that he could drive up voting among people who tend to stay away from politics.

So far, that has not happened in states that have voted this year. Biden won the lion's share of the delegates in last week's Super Tuesday contests when 14 states voted.

Edison, which compiles voter polls and live election results for media organizations including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News and Reuters, also found that a majority of voters said Biden was the candidate they trusted most to handle a major crisis, a sentiment that may be weighing heavily as coronavirus cases spread across the country.

The respiratory illness has killed 29 people in the United States and infected nearly 1,000 people, with nearly three-quarters of the 50 U.S. states reporting cases. Its swift spread across the globe has forced many school closures, event cancellations and cutbacks in business travel.

Stocks on Monday suffered their biggest one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis before recovering somewhat on Tuesday.

Edison found that when it comes to confronting a major crisis, about five out of 10 voters in Washington state, 49% in Michigan and 57% of voters in Missouri said they trusted Biden.

About three in 10 Democratic primary voters in each of those states said they trusted Sanders more than Biden.

Here are other highlights from Edison's exit polling in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Washington. Edison did not conduct voter surveys in Idaho or North Dakota, which also held nominating contests on Tuesday.

The proportions may change as more polling is conducted and votes are tallied.

** Sanders won large majorities of voters under 30 years old in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, yet that group had a smaller impact on the results this year. Voters between 18 and 29 made up 12% of the Democratic primary electorate in Missouri, 10% in Mississippi and 15% in Michigan, down at least 4 percentage points in each state from 2016.

** African Americans mostly voted for Biden. Barack Obama's former vice president won 86% of the black vote in Mississippi, 69% in Missouri and 66% in Michigan.

** Hispanics made up 6% of Michigan's Democratic electorate, compared with 3% in 2016.

** Four out of 10 voters in the Washington state Democratic primary said they were "very concerned" about the coronavirus outbreak, while another four of 10 were "somewhat concerned." Washington has been the hardest hit by the health crisis of any state, with 24 deaths, nearly all of them in the greater Seattle area.

** Neither Sanders nor Biden can claim to have the more energized supporters. Four out of 10 voters in the Washington state Democratic primary said they would be 'enthusiastic' if Biden wins the nomination, while four of 10 said they would feel the same way if Sanders won. In Missouri, 41% of voters said they would be 'enthusiastic' if Biden wins the nomination, versus 35% who would feel the same if Sanders wins. In Michigan, 31% of Democratic primary voters said they would be 'enthusiastic' if Biden wins the nomination, while 39% said the same if Sanders wins.

** Most Democratic primary voters said they would line up behind the party's nominee regardless of who it is. That includes nine out of 10 voters in Washington and eight out of 10 voters in Michigan and Missouri.