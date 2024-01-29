Poll: Should Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie counties silence Brightline, FEC horns?

Scroll down to vote in both polls.

More than 50 trains a day travel through the Treasure Coast's Florida East Coast Railway corridor, sounding horns at each road crossing to alert motorists and pedestrians.

Some people think the increased train traffic caused by dozens of daily Brightline trips and a commensurate increase in train horns are too much and the horns should be silenced. After all, they say, most Treasure Coast crossings have been improved with the addition of quad gates and other safety mechanisms.

Treasure Coast policy as of November: Will quiet zones silence Brightline train horns here? Not for a year at least

From 2016: Local governments still aren’t interested in quiet zones, even for free

A Brightline train passes by the Sunrise Theatre at the Orange Avenue crossing at 38 mph as it heads north through St. Lucie County on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on its way to Orlando on the first day of transporting passengers.

Others think the horns remain an important safety measure.

As of November, Treasure Coast governments said they'd take a wait-and-see approach to possibly implementing "quiet zones."

Should Treasure Coast governments go through the process of creating quiet zones in their cities or counties, either banning train horns from sounding all day or from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.?

NOTE: There are two polls below.

Having trouble with the poll? Click here to go directly to the poll.

Having trouble with the poll? Click here to go directly to the poll.

If you'd like to express your opinion further for possible publication, please send a letter to the editor (300 words or less) via www.tcpalm.com/submit.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Poll: Status quo OK, or should train horns be prohibited on FEC track?