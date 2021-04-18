New poll indicates most Americans want to end lifetime appointments for Supreme Court justices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Supreme Court building
The US Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, is seen at sunset. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

With congressional Democrats and Republicans seemingly in a perpetual state of battles over the judiciary, a recent poll shows the American public in favor of curbing lifetime appointments for Supreme Court justices, while displaying less enthusiasm toward other judicial reforms.

A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll conducted in mid-April showed that 63% of respondents supported term limits for Supreme Court justices, while only 22% of respondents supported lifetime appointments.

Supreme Court justices currently have lifetime appointments.

The poll also showed that 38% of respondents supported an expansion of the court from nine to 13 members, while 42% opposed the idea.

The court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, currently has a 6-3 conservative majority.

The importance of Supreme Court appointments for any president cannot be overstated - it is a chance to make an ideological mark on the highest court in the country and decisions handed down from the court are consequential for virtually every American citizen and can reverberate for generations.

Read more: Imagine a 20-car motorcade taking you to dinner. That's the White House bubble Joe Biden now finds himself living in.

Former President Donald Trump was able to install three conservative jurists - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett - over the course of his single term in office.

President Joe Biden has not yet been able to make an appointment to the high court, but this past week, Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York said that Stephen Beyer should retire from the court at the end of the current Supreme Court term.

Jones is wary of a liberal-leaning justice staying on the court and preventing a Democratic president from nominating a successor in the event of a death, a scenario that occurred last year when liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away during Trump's tenure.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity for President Biden to appoint and for the Senate to confirm jurists on the Supreme Court who are not hostile to our democracy and will adjudicate cases that will protect and preserve voting rights and will respect the will of Congress, frankly," he said.

Last week, he unveiled a bill with Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York and Hank Johnson of Georgia, along with Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, that would expand the court from nine members to 13 members.

However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said last week that she wouldn't bring the measure up for a floor vote, instead awaiting the findings of President Joe Biden's bipartisan commission on court reform.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, has died at age 78

    Mark and Donnie Wahlberg both posted tributes to their mother, Alma Wahlberg, who appeared on the A&E series "Wahlburgers."

  • Gomes ends Locastro's steal streak, homers, Nats top D'backs

    After Tim Locastro's 29-steal streak to start his major league career ended, Arizona's center fielder immediately knew something was wrong with his left pinkie finger. “Saw it was not facing the right way,” Locastro said. Locastro is expected to head to the injured list after dislocating that finger when he was thrown out at second base Saturday by Washington catcher Yan Gomes, who also homered and drove in two runs to help the Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 for their first back-to-back wins this season.

  • Venezuelan paper ordered to pay $13 million to official in defamation case

    Venezuela's supreme court has awarded $13 million to top socialist party official Diosdado Cabello in a defamation case against a newspaper, but the paper's lawyer said on Saturday the outlet could not afford to pay. Cabello, the second-highest ranking official in the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) after President Nicolas Maduro, sued the El Nacional newspaper in 2015 after it reprinted a Spanish newspaper article asserting U.S. officials were investigating Cabello for alleged ties to drug trafficking.

  • Video shows a woman dragged by hair and flight attendants punched during a mass brawl about overhead lockers

    A woman's hair was yanked and several passengers were punched shortly before a flight from Istanbul Airport was due to depart.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    The 18-year-old man from Ohio was discovered with assault rifle, bullets and a gas mask at Times Square station on Friday

  • Op-Ed: We don't need a new Cold War with China

    The national security state is cheering for a new Cold War with China. Americans should be deeply worried.

  • Meghan Markle Is 'Willing to Forgive And Move Forward' With The Royals

    She's hoping Harry can "mend his relationship with his brother and his dad."

  • Aaron Rodgers prepared for his role on 'Jeopardy!' like an NFL playoff game and wants to become the permanent host

    Aaron Rodgers studied old "Jeopardy!" episodes, took notes on Alex Trebek, rehearsed hosting, and asked producers tons of questions.

  • South Africa regulator recommends lifting J&J vaccine pause after some conditions

    "These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder," the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said. SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns. South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

  • Justice Department sues Roger Stone, wife for $2 million in unpaid taxes

    The Justice Department has sued former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia, for $2 million dollars in unpaid taxes. The suit alleges that the Stones owe the money through Drake Ventures, an LLC set up by the Stones. The DOJ says they did not pay taxes through this LLC from 2007 to 2011 and in 2018.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know: Mike Reilly, Taylor Hall paying dividends for Bruins

    Here's everything you need to know about the fantasy hockey landscape as it stands today.

  • Samantha Bee Is Wrong about Comedy

    ‘It is the test of a good religion whether you can joke about it,” wrote G. K. Chesterton. Those who hold their beliefs strongly can laugh at the world, their predicaments, and themselves. Those without confidence in their beliefs cannot laugh at all, for fear the whole thing will come crumbling down. Of course the same applies to political beliefs, too, which are often now a mere stand-in for religious ideas. Comedian Samantha Bee recently remarked that she can’t make fun of Joe Biden in the same way she made fun of Donald Trump, admitting that she pulls her punches when it comes to the 46th president: You’re like, okay, well we could be making jokes about, we could be making jokes about the infrastructure plan, but in general, I’m like, “Wow, this is great. Why would I purposefully undermine something that is, seems to be a great idea, pretty much across the board?” Like, I don’t need to make jokes just to make jokes. I like to make really targeted jokes. There are more worthy targets right now, I think. Bee’s comments offer perhaps the best example of what has gone wrong with leftist comedians as of late: They think the point of comedy is to make “really targeted jokes,” to “undermine” things, or to “target” things they — and presumably their audience — disagree with. Over the last decade, late-night hosts across the board began to lay aside their relatable, everyman’s brand of comedy and pivot toward lecturing the crowd on their moral values. They went from chasing laughter — no matter who the butt of the joke may have been — to chasing applause. The result has been anything but funny. Satire can surely make a point and even effect change, but comedy at its purest simply asks a question. It does not have an agenda and does not care if it offends anyone — not even its audience or the person writing the joke. If you find yourself unable to laugh at something, unable to find anything worthy of satire — especially in a politician like Joe Biden — you may be blinded by your own worldview. A president who has been in politics for five decades promising hope and change. A politician who campaigned against the abuses of the Trump administration and then, once elected, did the very things his party once decried. A president heralded as a return to normalcy who is now proposing ideas that threaten our norms and institutions at a far more fundamental level than Trump ever did. Good comedians set their point of view aside and write the best joke, the “point” be damned. Let’s admit something here: Conservatives can be pretty bad at comedy. Briefly scroll through the Twitter account of Mike Huckabee (God bless him) and you’ll find some jokes that only your weird uncle would think are funny. Hey, I’ve gotta admit, I’ve written some stinkers in my day too. But we’ve got to be honest with ourselves. Conservatives have tried and failed to put out good comedy shows and films to rival the late-night propaganda emanating from the left every weeknight. The problem with many of these attempts is that they were trying to make a point first and be funny second. No one wants the conservative Saturday Night Live or the Republican Jon Stewart (or the Christian Onion for that matter) — they want good comedy. But now the tables have turned, and the Left is increasingly the party of self-righteous zealots, disciples of a leftist religion that they cannot laugh about. The great pronoun debate is a goldmine of contradictions and absurdities, but they will not touch it. They spent all their goodwill making self-serious lectures about Trump to an audience that already agreed that he was bad. From The Simpsons’s painfully bad parody of the Squad getting under Trump’s skin — watch at your own risk — to cringey tweets from late-night hosts and TikTok “comedians” who just lip-sync everything Trump says and call it comedy, the left tells its share of bad jokes, too. And it’s only getting worse as they internalize leftist ideas and find themselves unable to make fun of liberals without risking alienation or cancellation. They made their bed, though, so I feel little sympathy now that they have to lie in it. The Left often argues that comedy should “punch up” and “speak truth to power.” Who’s more powerful than the president of the United States? Or a Democrat-controlled Congress pitching increasingly unhinged ideas that threaten to undermine our democracy? Or a leftist movement that has taken over corporations, sports leagues, corporate America, and schools from kindergarten to college? If the point of comedy is to make some kind of moral point with every joke, well, comedians like Samantha Bee are quickly going to find that they have simply become defenders of the establishment after all. Bee’s comment that Biden isn’t really a worthy target just reeks of desperately needing your audience to agree with you. It’s also just obviously false; hypocrisy is ripe ground for satire, so politicians are always worthy targets — on the left and the right. I want to be fair, of course. At the Babylon Bee, we make fun of the Left more than we make fun of the Right. I can understand Bee’s comments, along with the desire to poke fun at the opposition more than anyone or anything else. Yet at the same time, my favorite pieces to write are the ones that punch our audience square in the face, that call out the hypocrisy of the Right, that make fun of inconsistent living among Christians and our failure to live up to what we preach. I love satire that loves its target most of all. Ultimately, it’s up to us, the audience. We have a choice when we hear jokes that criticize what we believe. We can chuckle and think, “I never thought about it that way,” and maybe change for the better, or at least have a healthy and humble sense of humor about who we are. Or, we can choose to be offended, to cancel the comedians that would dare criticize our dogma and demand they be replaced with self-righteous moral lecturers who are preaching to the choir.

  • Air Force One subcontractor GDC countersues Boeing

    Air Force One subcontractor GDC Technics countersued Boeing Co on Friday seeking at least $20 million after the largest U.S. airplane manufacturer canceled contracts for work on the aircraft that carries the U.S. president. Boeing said in its suit filed April 7 that Texas-based GDC failed to complete interior work on the two heavily modified 747-8 Air Force One planes and is "roughly one year behind schedule in meeting its contractual obligations." GDC's counterclaim argues it is "Boeing's mismanagement of the completion of two Air Force One presidential aircraft, not delays caused by GDC, that has caused a delay in the completion of those aircraft."

  • John Boehner: The 'so-called America First Caucus' is 'one of the nuttiest things I've ever seen'

    "I have no idea how this even showed up," Boehner said. "America is a land of immigration. We've been the world's giant melting pot for 250 years."

  • Psaki Now Says Biden to Raise Refugee Cap by May 15, Cites ‘Confusion’ over Directive

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday afternoon that President Joe Biden will raise the Trump-era refugee cap by May 15, and suggested that earlier reports to the contrary were the product of “confusion” about the determination the president issued hours earlier. Biden issued a determination on Friday morning to speed the processing of prospective refugees, but declined to raise the Trump administration’s refugee cap of 15,000-per-year, prompting reports that he had abandoned an earlier pledge to raise the cap. In a statement released Friday afternoon, Psaki attributed the delay in raising the cap to lengthy deliberations about the optimal level of refugee resettlement. “The President’s directive today has been the subject of some confusion,” Psaki said in a statement. “Last week, he sent to Congress his budget for the fiscal year starting in October 2021, which honors his commitment. For the past few weeks, he has been consulting with his advisors to determine what number of refugees could realistically be admitted to the United States between now and October 1.” Psaki went on to say that the administration’s initial goal of settling 62,500 refugees this year, announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in February, was too ambitious given the policies the administration inherited from its predecessors. “Given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited, and burdens on the Office of Refugee Resettlement, his initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely,” she said. The announcement came after Biden was criticized by fellow Democrats for refusing to raise the cap as part of the determination he signed earlier in the day. “Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. The Biden administration is concerned that raising the refugee cap would put undue pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services while the agency attempts to house migrant children at the southern border, a senior administration official told the New York Times. However, refugees from overseas are processed via a separate system from migrant children seeking asylum. “The President remains committed to raising the refugee cap, and I can assure anyone who has concerns that that remains the case,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Thursday. The Biden administration will propose slight changes to subcategories of refugee slots, which under the Trump administration prioritized Iraqis working for the U.S. military and other foreign nationals facing religious persecution.

  • Dr. Fauci responds to uptick in gun violence in the US: 'How can you say that's not a public health issue?'

    "When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it's just been horrifying what's happened," Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

    The Arizona Legislature was debating one of several Republican proposals to overhaul voting when GOP Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she'd had enough. “I don’t like to be characterized as supporting discriminatory laws!” she told Democrats, who say the legislation will hurt Latino and Native American voters. Indeed, Democrats are escalating their charges that the Republican push for tighter state voting laws is designed to make it hard for people of color to vote.

  • ‘He hit him so hard his feet flew’: testimony continues in SC sheriff’s trial

    A civil rights violation, use of deputies to build a “man cave,” improper first class air fare for spouses are just a few of varied charges at play in the ongoing federal criminal trial of former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood.

  • Justin Gatlin wins early season 100m among Olympic medal favorites

    Justin Gatlin won a 100m race that included two other primary Olympic medal contenders in a possible preview of the Tokyo final.

  • GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

    Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him atop the Republican Party is already beginning. Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.