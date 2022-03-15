Poll: LGBTQ-identification is higher among Latinos than white or Black American adults

Data: Gallup; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

LGBTQ-identification is higher among Latinos than white or Black American adults, helping drive the soaring rates of self-identification over the last decade.

By the numbers: A record 7% of American adults now identify as LGBTQ, according to a Gallup poll released last month.

11% of Latino adults surveyed said they were members of the LGBTQ community, compared to 6.2% of non-Hispanic white adults and 6.6% of Black American adults who said the same.

The difference is largely due to the fact that Latinos skew young, and youth is closely tied with LGBTQ identity, Gallup researchers said.

Nearly 21% of poll respondents who are Gen Z adults (born between 1997 and 2012) identify as LGBTQ. Just over 10% of millennials do.

What they’re saying: “I would say that the needle’s pointing in the right direction," says Gabriella Rodriguez, executive director of QLatinx, a Florida organization that advocates for the Latino LGBTQ community.

Rodriguez tells Axios Latino that while identifying as LGBTQ in Latino communities is sometimes stigmatized, "there's a lot of resources and more access to information."

Still, Latinos face a lack of access and visibility when it comes to legislation that impacts them, Rodriguez adds.

At the same time, several Republican-led states, including Florida and Texas, have recently passed or introduced anti-LGBTQ measures.

Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, passed last week, would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered state agencies to investigate parents for child abuse if they seek gender-affirming care for their children.

LGBTQ rights advocates and their supporters have slammed the measures as "hateful." Several medical associations have also condemned legislation to restrict gender-affirming medical care, saying it could have a detrimental effect on the mental health of transgender youth, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez and Erin Doherty report.

The big picture: Stigma, discrimination and victimization, as well as other challenges, including anti-LGBTQ policies, have contributed to higher risks of suicide among LGBTQ young people, according the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on preventing suicide in LGBTQ youths.

Latino LGBTQ youth are much more likely to report a suicide attempt, according to the Trevor Project.

The organization’s latest national survey found that 43% of LGBTQ Latino youths seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, and 18% attempted suicide.

That’s compared to 39% of non-Hispanic white youths who seriously considered suicide and 12% who attempted.

Native American, Black and multiracial youths had the highest rates of reported attempted suicides.

Methodology: The Gallup poll is based on 12,416 adults ages 18 and older surveyed via telephone polls between January and December 2021. Read more about the methodology.

