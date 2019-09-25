Poll: Majority of Americans against Trump Impeachment

Most Americans are against removing President Trump from office, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll was conducted from September 19 to 23, before the Wednesday release of the transcript of a phone conversation between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. During this period, Trump faced growing outrage over accusations he improperly pressured Zelensky to conduct investigations that would damage presidential candidate Joe Biden.

37 percent of respondents to the poll said Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 57 percent were against impeachment.

The poll surveyed 1,337 registered voters and had a 3.2 percent margin of error.

Voters were largely opposed to impeachment even though approval of Trump’s job performance stands at 38 percent, with 55 percent reporting an unfavorable view of the President.

The findings show almost no change in attitudes toward impeachment since late August. A Monmouth University poll released August 22 found that 35 percent of Americans were against impeachment, while 59 percent were opposed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that she would support an impeachment inquiry into the President.

A graphic in the New York Times shows 205 House Democrats who have come out in support of impeachment. A small fraction of the House Democratic caucus is either against impeachment, undecided, or has not responded to queries from the Times.

As of this writing, no House Republican has come out in favor of impeachment.

Pelosi and other top Democrats have been reluctant to move forward with impeachment proceedings as some centrist representatives fear doing so would damage their reelection prospects. However, in the wake of the whistle blower scandal currently roiling Washington, many Democrats who were previously undecided have since given their backing to impeach Trump.

More from National Review