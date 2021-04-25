POLL: Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Border Strategy

Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
While a majority of Americans say they approve of the job President Biden is doing, 53 percent say they disapprove of the way he has handled the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, a new poll shows.

According to a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, Biden has a 52 percent approval rating — lower than any recent past presidents aside from Donald Trump. Forty-two percent said they disapprove of the work Biden has done as he nears the end of his first 100 days in office.

Meanwhile, 34 percent of Americans say they strongly approve of Biden’s performance, while 35 percent strongly disapprove.

The results give Biden a net positive of ten points, far below the 43 net positive of Barack Obama near the end of his first 100 days, or George W. Bush’s net positive of 31 points. Trump received a net negative 11 points.

While Biden received strong support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 64 percent approval, respondents were more skeptical of how he has dealt with the situation at the border, which Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has said is on track to see the worst surge in migrants in 20 years.

A majority of Americans — two to one — said Biden should be willing to make “major changes” to his proposals to win Republican support, rather than pushing forward initiatives without making major changes and receiving no backing from congressional Republicans, according to the poll.

The revelation comes as Democrats pushed through their COVID-19 response bill using budget reconciliation, allowing them to bypass the 60-vote threshold that is needed for most legislation to advance in the Senate. That measure received 65 percent support, the poll found.

The president’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which has not been taken up by Congress yet, received less support, with 52 percent in favor and 35 percent opposed.

The poll was conducted between April 18-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.

