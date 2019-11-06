Poll: Majority of Voters Believe Trump Will Be Reelected

A majority of registered voters believe that President Trump will win the 2020 presidential election, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday.

The survey shows that 56 percent of voters believe the president will be reelected. Eighty-five percent of Republicans and 51 percent of independents were confident in Trump’s reelection effort, compared to 35 percent of Democrats.

Additionally, the survey found that even though the election is a year from now, voter enthusiasm is high. Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they were “very motivated” to vote.

“President Trump’s reelection prospects seem to be energizing voter enthusiasm across the political spectrum,” said Morning Consult vice president Tyler Sinclair. “Our data points show that Republicans and Democrats are equally inclined to say they are motivated and likely to vote in next year’s election.”

The results come after state elections on Tuesday in which Republicans held on to the Kentucky legislature while losing the governorship, as Democrats took over both houses of the Virginia legislature for the first time in decades.

Republican Kentucky governor Matt Bevin lost narrowly to his opponent despite strong support from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom traveled to the state to campaign for the incumbent. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said the president nearly got Bevin reelected.

“President Trump’s rally helped five of six Kentucky Republicans win clear statewide victories,” Parscale said. “The Ppesident just about dragged Governor Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end.”

The poll was conducted online from November 1-3 and has a two-point margin of error.

