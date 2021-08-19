Poll: More unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated Americans for the Delta surge than blame themselves

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent
·5 min read

More unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated Americans for Delta’s devastating U.S. surge than blame themselves, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The survey of 1,649 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Aug. 16 to 18, found that just 6 percent of those who remain unvaccinated say they are the ones who deserve “the most blame for the new surge of COVID cases in the U.S.” The share who say vaccinated Americans deserve the most blame is slightly higher (7 percent).

Likewise, when asked “how much” blame each group deserves, just 9 percent of unvaccinated Americans say they themselves deserve a “great deal of blame.” Nearly twice as many (15 percent) say vaccinated Americans deserve a great deal of blame.

The fact that unvaccinated Americans say their vaccinated peers bear more responsibility for Delta’s spread flies in the face of data showing that it’s actually unvaccinated Americans who now account for a vast majority of new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths — and it underscores just how difficult it will be to convince most unvaccinated Americans that they have a role to play in ending the pandemic.

Indeed, unvaccinated Americans tend to blame everyone but themselves for the Delta wave, with a full third saying the Biden administration (34 percent) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “and other public-health authorities” (33 percent) deserve a “great deal of blame” — nearly four times the share who say the same about themselves (again, 9 percent). Fewer (24 percent) place a great deal of blame on “Americans who refuse to wear masks and take other precautions.”

In stark contrast, nearly three-quarters of vaccinated Americans (71 percent) say unvaccinated Americans deserve a great deal of blame for Delta’s surge. Similar numbers say the same about Americans who refuse to wear masks and take other precautions (68 percent) and people who spread misinformation online and on TV (70 percent). But when asked to choose who deserves the “most blame,” the share of vaccinated Americans who say unvaccinated Americans (43 percent) dwarfs the share who say anti-maskers (26 percent) or misinformation peddlers (17 percent).

The widening divide between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans couldn’t come at a more perilous moment, as the average number of new daily cases soars to more than 140,000 nationwide, new daily deaths top 1,000 for the first time since March and hot spots such as Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi set new hospitalization records nearly every day.

Overall, Americans recognize the danger of Delta, which is roughly twice as transmissible as the original version of the virus and can even be spread by vaccinated people. More than two-thirds (68 percent) say they are worried about the variant, and as a result, optimism about the U.S. pandemic has plummeted to a new low, with just 33 percent of Americans now maintaining that “the worst” of it is “behind us” and 38 percent predicting the worst is “yet to come.”

Notably, this represents the first time since Yahoo News and YouGov started asking the question in April that more Americans say the latter than the former. In May, 58 percent said the worst was behind us; just 15 percent said the worst was yet to come.

On a similar note, just 12 percent of Americans are now willing to say the pandemic is "over," down by almost half (from 21 percent) since June.

Behavior has changed in response. A full 55 percent of Americans now report wearing a mask outside their home “always” or “most of the time,” up 8 points over the last two weeks (and 12 points from a low of 43 percent in mid-July). Support for the CDC’s recent decision to recommend indoor masking in high-transmission areas has increased from 56 percent to 60 percent since the last Yahoo News/YouGov poll as well.

Yet even here, polarization is undermining progress. In mid-July, both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans reported regularly wearing masks at exactly the same rate (43 percent). But since then, mask wearing by the vaccinated has increased by 22 points (to 65 percent) while mask wearing by the unvaccinated has actually fallen (to 39 percent).

In other words, the people who need the most protection from catching and spreading the virus are, paradoxically, masking up even less often now than they were before Delta took off. Instead, it’s the least vulnerable Americans — those who are vaccinated — who have been responsible for all of the recent uptick in regular masking.

What makes these findings particularly jarring is that unvaccinated Americans are more likely than vaccinated Americans to have experienced the ravages of Delta firsthand. A full 29 percent of Americans say that over the last month, either they, a family member or a close friend was infected with COVID-19, up from 23 percent two weeks ago; 14 percent say that either they, a family member or a close friend was hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 11 percent; and 11 percent say that a family member or a close friend died due to COVID-19, up from 9 percent.

Yet across the board, it’s unvaccinated Americans who have been more exposed to such fallout, with 39 percent saying that over the last month, they or someone they know well has been infected; 20 percent saying that either they or someone they know well has been hospitalized; and 15 percent saying that someone they know well has died. For vaccinated Americans, those numbers are significantly lower: 29 percent, 12 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Regardless, just as in the last two Yahoo News/YouGov polls, more unvaccinated Americans continue to say that the COVID-19 vaccines (38 percent) pose a greater risk to their health than the virus (30 percent) — and about half (49 percent) continue to say they will “never” get vaccinated.

Another 25 percent say they are still “waiting to see what happens to others before deciding.”

A pharmacist administers a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a customer at a pharmacy in Livonia, Michigan on Aug. 17, 2021. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A pharmacist in Livonia, Mich., administers a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine to a customer on Tuesday. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

__________________

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,649 U.S. adults interviewed online from Aug. 16 to 18, 2021. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or non-vote) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7 percent.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Defiant parents rail against school mask mandates — even as COVID cases surge

    With young people in grades K-12 set to return to school in many southern U.S. states this month, and in many northern states in a couple of weeks, mask mandates for schools where children are not yet eligible for vaccines have come under scrutiny.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says he understands 'anger' at 'Socialism' amid Capitol Hill bomb threat

    As U.S. Capitol Police were negotiating Thursday for the surrender of a suspect who threatened to detonate a truck bomb in front of the Library of Congress, Republican Rep. Mo Brooks issued a statement in which he said he understood "citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism."

  • Double-jabbed people carry same levels of Covid as unvaccinated

    Fully vaccinated people carry the same amount of Covid as the unvaccinated, scientists have found in a new study that calls into question the effectiveness of vaccine passports and changes to the NHS app.

  • Unvaccinated People Face Big Hurdles if They Want to Work

    Employees could have to go through a lot of hoops to remain unvaccinated in the workplace.

  • 3 U.S. senators — King, Wicker and Hickenlooper — test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

    The three senators said they were experiencing slight symptoms in their home states and attributed the milder effects to their having been vaccinated.

  • Hope Solo accuses Megan Rapinoe of ‘almost bullying’ teammates into kneeling for anthem

    Hope Solo, the former goalkeeper for the U.S. women's soccer team, said Megan Rapinoe has "almost" bullied teammates into kneeling in the name of activism.

  • U.S. hits more than 1,000 COVID deaths in one day

    The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day - about 42 fatalities per hour - for the first time since March, according to a Reuters tally. The surge in deaths comes as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. That point hammered home by the White House's Covid Response team on Wednesday. "This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated." The Reuters tally from state data on Tuesday showed 1,017 deaths. That takes death toll from the pandemic to just under 623,000 people, the highest number of deaths officially reported by any country in the world. The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past twelve days, a six-month high. The hardest hit region is the South. Florida reported a record of nearly 26,000 new cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lakeside Medical Center north of Miami said 90 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the hospital is simply out of intensive care beds. "They've got 5 patients in their ER who are in desperate urgent need of an ICU level of care. I want something. What I don't want is a request for five caskets because I've had five people die while waiting for emergency health care." The surge in deaths and cases comes as school districts across the country welcome students back from summer vacation - many being met with a battle over whether to mandate masks. The Florida State Board of Education voted this week to sanction two local school boards who defied the Republican governor and required children wear face coverings. On Wednesday CDC director Rachelle Walensky, making the case for additional booster shots, said new data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 decreases over time and is less effective against the Delta variant.

  • ‘American Idol’ singer Syesha Mercado tearfully speaks out on babies taken by CPS

    Syesha Mercado is revealing more about her heartbreaking journey to try and regain custody of her two children. The season […] The post ‘American Idol’ singer Syesha Mercado tearfully speaks out on babies taken by CPS appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. Capitol Police update on the bomb threat near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

    U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger gave an update on the possible explosive device near the Library of Congress, saying that negotiations were taking place with a man in a truck who said he had a bomb.

  • If You're Unvaccinated, You May Lose Money on This

    It might cost you to be unvaccinated—and we mean that literally. While some restaurants and events are now requiring proof of vaccination, other businesses are attempting to incentivize shots by putting pressure on people's wallets. Unvaccinated individuals are being hit with more fees from universities and cruise lines, and some employers are considering making these people pay more for health insurance, too. But that's not the only way you might lose money if you're unvaccinated.RELATED: If Yo

  • Nation hits 1M vaccinations benchmark for first time in seven weeks

    The White House noted a 31 percent week-over-week increase in the daily average of those becoming fully vaccinated.

  • Capitol Police negotiating with man who claims to have a bomb in a truck

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith to break down the latest in Capital Hill at the Library of Congress.

  • Barbra Streisand’s birthday tribute for Robert Redford has us swooning

    She shared a sweet message and throwback photo for her "The Way We Were" co-star.

  • ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

    The Texas governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

  • Tapper Calls Out Nikki Haley’s ‘Insulting’ Memory-Holing of Trump’s Taliban Talks

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper blasted former U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and other former Trump officials on Thursday for their “attempted memory hole” of former President Donald Trump’s negotiations and peace agreement with the Taliban, calling it “insulting to everyone.”Amid the sudden collapse of the Afghan government following American troop withdrawals, which has resulted in Americans and Afghan allies scrambling to leave as the Taliban takes over, Republicans and Trumpworld figures

  • Man who claimed he had bomb near Library of Congress surrenders to police

    U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters on Thursday that Floyd R. Rosenberry was taken into custody after police say he threatened to detonate a bomb near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

  • Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit $180,000

    A billionaire software company CEO has given a former hermit in New Hampshire $180,000 to rebuild his cabin in a new location. Alexander Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, gave David Lidstone a personal check last week, Lidstone’s friend, Jodie Gedeon said on Facebook. A spokesperson for the data analytics software company confirmed the donation to the Concord Monitor.

  • US troops can't escort Afghans to Kabul airport

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. military doesn't have the capacity at this point to extend security forces beyond the perimeter of the Kabul airport in order to get more civilians safely evacuated out of Afghanistan. (Aug. 18)

  • Mississippi's top doctor says COVID is far worse than it's ever been in the state

    Mississippi hospitals are running out of beds and thousands of students have already tested positive for the virus since schools opened earlier this month.

  • ‘Covid is a miserable way to die’: Alabama doctor refuses to treat anyone who is unvaccinated

    Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in America, with just 36% of the population inoculated