Poll: Most Americans support independent investigation into Capitol riot, believe white nationalism played a part

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Most Americans support the creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a poll released Wednesday by Monmouth University.

The survey, conducted Feb. 25 to March 1, found that 53% of Americans support an independent commission, and another 37% believe an investigation can be done internally. Ten percent said they weren't sure how to handle the situation.

The results showed Democrats were more likely to favor an independent investigation, with 62% saying they prefer it over an internal review (30% support). Republicans (49%-41%) and independents (47%-42%) were more evenly split between preference for an independent investigation and an internal one.

Most Americans surveyed in the poll (70%) believe white nationalism played at least some role in the underlying motive for the attack, and nearly half (47%) said it played a major role.

“The public believes that an independent commission is the best way to get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6. They not only want the commission to look into security lapses at the Capitol, but also to examine the destabilizing forces in American politics that fed the attack,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth Polling Institute.

Some lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have called for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the riot.

An overwhelming majority of Americans in the Monmouth Poll support an investigation into the failures of Capitol Police surrounding the riot, with 81% approving of an independent commission to look into the agency's failure to prepare leading up to the violence. Seventy-six percent support an investigation into the role militant groups played in the riot, and 70% support looking into the role of white nationalism.

'No remorse': Man accused in Capitol officer beating, who allegedly buried badge in backyard, ordered to jail

The survey also found that a majority (59%) want an investigation into claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election that have largely been debunked but fueled supporters of former President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol. The former president spent months claiming Democrats stole the election through fraud.

Support for looking into voter fraud was favored by the majority of Republicans (79%) and independents (59%), and 45% of Democrats also said they would approve of it.

“The justification for allowing a commission to pursue a wide-ranging inquiry is the fact that a sizable chunk of the public continues to believe a false narrative about voter fraud determining the November election result,” Murray said.

Just under one-third (32%) said they think President Joe Biden won the election only because of fraud.

Election lawsuit: Judge rips Arizona GOP for 'groundless' lawsuit challenging Biden's win, orders it to pay legal fees

Monmouth conducted its poll among 802 American adults who self-identified as Republican, Democratic or independent, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monmouth poll: Most support investigation into Capitol riot

