Poll: Most in Florida think Joe Biden's too old for a second term as President

In our recent FAU Mainstreet PolCom Lab Poll, we asked Floridians if Joe Biden was too old to be president and 67% of our respondents said, “Yes.” Unsurprisingly, younger voters were more concerned about his age than older ones, but more than half of the voters in every age group were concerned. More Republicans than Democrats said Biden was too old, but there were a significant number of both. In fact, nearly 42% of Democrats were concerned about the president’s age, and a staggering 86% of Republicans thought Biden was too old for the office.

Interestingly, we did not get similar results for Donald Trump, even though either he or Biden would be the oldest ever elected to the presidency. Only 33% of our respondents thought that Trump was too old to be president, with nearly 60% affirmatively stating that he was not too old. Democrats were more likely than Republicans to be concerned about Trump’s age, but the numbers were not as overwhelming as they were for Biden. It’s pretty clear that the age perception of the candidates is quite different.

Do you consider Joe Biden too old to be President?

In crafting this poll, we had some expectation that the results would show more concern about Biden than Trump, though the magnitude of the difference was larger than expected. We tested the notion that maybe people think that Biden is actually older than he really is, or that Florida voters might believe that Trump is younger than his chronological age. But there is little evidence for that in our results. Over 60% of voters correctly identified the age category for both candidates, with about 30% thinking each was older than their actual age. There’s not much evidence that people are just wrong about who is older.

Part of the issue is that for many Americans, Biden seems and acts older. This image is reinforced with political coverage that focuses on his age and by political opponents who emphasize age-related frailties such as verbal gaffes. Donald Trump has referred to the President as “Sleepy Joe” repeatedly, which highlights and amplifies the image of the President as tired and old. Meanwhile, Trump rallies are seen as evidence of the former President’s vigor, suggesting that he is more able despite his age or own verbal gaffes.

In public opinion, sometimes the perception becomes the truth. Defenders of Joe Biden will likely argue it takes more energy to run a country, including navigating difficult foreign policy issues, than it does to attend a rally. However, diplomacy and negotiation are not done in public, while campaigning and rallies are intended to be public and increase visibility. For Joe Biden and his supporters, explaining that difference has not been persuasive to this point. As we saw in our polling, even Democrats are concerned about the President’s age. And, of greater concern, public opinion research tells us that once opinions are formed about political figures, they can be very hard to change.

Is the President too old? There are nine world leaders older than Joe Biden, with Cameroon’s Paul Biya at 90 being the oldest. It’s also fairly common for the political leadership in a nation to be older than the median age in that country’s population. But, Joe Biden is certainly among the oldest national leaders, especially if you limit it to democratic or free nations. However, public sentiment, not physical age, is the decider.

Kevin Wagner

Kevin Wagner, who writes our weekly Civics Project explainer columns, is an executive director of FAU/Mainstreet Political Communication Laboratory. The PolCom Lab is a partnership between Florida Atlantic University’s College of Arts and Letters and Mainstreet Research. All of its polling can be found here: https://www.fau.edu/artsandletters/fau-polcom-lab/

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida poll indicates most think Biden too old to run for President