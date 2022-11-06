Poll: Most Undecided Voters Favor Bolduc in New Hampshire Senate Race

According to the latest poll from Wick Insights, New Hampshire’s Republican senate candidate Don Bolduc leads his Democratic rival — the incumbent Maggie Hassan — by a mere 0.1 percent, while 95 percent of those who remain undecided favor the GOP candidate when prompted to choose.

On average, polling in recent weeks has shown that Hassan, the early favorite, has lost ground to Bolduc. A Saint Anselm College poll last week indicated that Hassan’s lead has vanished altogether, and showed Bolduc leading the race by one percentage point.

In the wake of this trend, Hassan’s campaign has doubled down on her commitment to “stand up to the President” and work for bipartisan solutions: a pitch tailored for New Hampshire’s moderate voters. Prior to joining the senate in 2017, Hassan had been New Hampshire’s governor for one term.

On Wednesday, Bolduc’s campaign announced that he had been attacked ahead of a debate against Hassan when a man rushed the stage. A member of Hassan’s communications team condemned the incident. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last,” they wrote.

During his Republican nomination campaign, Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, reaffirmed Trump’s claims that the election was stolen and fraudulent.

The survey, done in collaboration with FiveThirtyEight this past week, sampled over 700 New Hampshire voters.

