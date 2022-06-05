Poll: Nearly Three-Quarters of Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Inflation

Over 70 percent of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of soaring inflation and gas prices, indicating that economic security remains a high priority for the voting population.

As of June 3-4, 71 percent said they are unsatisfied with Biden’s efforts to curb inflation and 72 percent said the same for gas prices specifically, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday. Meanwhile, 28 percent say they are content with Biden’s management of the inflation crisis.

Thirty-seven percent said they approve of the president’s handling of the economic recovery following the Covid-19 downturn, although that number represents a sharp drop of 16 percent from July 2021, when 53 percent approved of Biden’s performance on economic recovery.

Fifty-one percent of respondents reported that inflation and the economy will be “extremely important” in influencing their voting behavior in the 2022 midterm elections. Asked to rank key issues in terms of personal importance issues inflation and the economy received the highest percentages for “extremely important,” beating out the Ukraine conflict, the pandemic, and abortion.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said that inflation would be the “single most important issue” impacting their midterm vote, while 19 percent said the same of the economy, making those issues the top two highest rated in terms of importance, respectively. The poll surveyed a nationally collected sample of 542 adults from June 3 to June 4.

Biden’s approval rating has been sinking for months, dropping to the lowest level of his presidency in late May at 39 percent. Satisfaction with his leadership has been declining for the last year of his tenure in office, according to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago (AP-NORC).

While many issues have plagued the Biden administration, economic uncertainty and dwindling consumer purchasing power seem to be contributing most to Americans’ negative outlook for the country.

As of mid-May, just 16 percent of voters said the country is headed in the right direction while 75 percent of voters said it is headed down the wrong track, a NBC News poll showed.

