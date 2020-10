A new poll from Monmouth University shows North Carolina Senate Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham maintaining a slim lead over incumbent Republican Thom Tillis, despite the recent revelations of Cunningham's extramarital affair. The polls also show a tight presidential race between President Trump and Joe Biden. Nick Ochsner, chief investigative reporter for WBTV, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest on the races in North Carolina.