Poll numbers down, justices say they aren’t politicians

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Supreme Court justices delivered the same plea in rapid succession in recent days: Don’t view justices as politicians.

The justices have reason to be concerned. Recent polls show a sharp drop in approval of a court now dominated by conservatives.

The call by justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett for the public not to see court decisions as just an extension of partisan politics isn’t new. But the timing of the recent comments is significant, just after a summer in which conservative majorities on the court prevailed over liberal dissents on abortion, immigration and evictions, and at the start of a blockbuster term.

The future of abortion rights and expansions of gun and religious rights already are on the docket. Other contentious cases could be added. The outcome in each could fracture the court along ideological lines, with the court's six conservative justices chosen by Republican presidents prevailing over its three liberals nominated by Democrats.

To some observers, the Supreme Court is facing the most serious threat to its legitimacy since its decision in Bush v. Gore two decades ago that split liberals and conservatives and effectively settled the disputed 2000 presidential election in favor of Republican George W. Bush.

“I think we may have come to a turning point. If within a span of a few terms we see sweeping right-side decisions over left-side dissents on every one of the most politically divisive issues of our time — voting, guns, abortion, religion, affirmative action — perception of the court may be permanently altered,” said Irv Gornstein, executive director of Georgetown University’s Supreme Court Institute.

Paul Smith, who has argued before the court in support of LGBTQ and voting rights among other issues, said people are increasingly upset that the ”court is way to the right of the American people on a lot of issues.”

But views of the court have dipped before, then rebounded, from a public that doesn’t pay too much attention to the court’s work and has trouble identifying most of the justices.

Tom Goldstein, the founder of the court-focused SCOTUSblog website who argues frequently before the justices, doubts this time will be any different. He says the court "has built up an enormous font of public respect, no matter what it does.”

Still, Thomas, Breyer and Barrett took aim at the perception of the court as political in recent speeches and interviews.

Breyer, the court’s eldest member at 83 and leader of its diminished liberal wing, has spoken for years about the danger of viewing the court as “junior league politicians.”

But he acknowledged it can be difficult to counter the perception that judges are acting politically, particularly after cases like the one from Texas in which the court by a 5-4 vote refused to block enforcement of the state’s ban on abortions early in pregnancy. The majority was made up of three justices appointed by President Donald Trump and two other conservatives, with the three liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts in dissent.

“It’s pretty hard to believe when a case like those come along that we’re less divided than you might think,” Breyer said in an interview earlier this month with The Washington Post.

Barrett echoed Breyer's comments soon after.

“My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks,” the Trump nominee said in a talk in Louisville, Kentucky, at a center named for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who was sitting on the stage near the justice.

McConnell engineered Barrett’s swift confirmation just days before last year’s presidential election and little more than a month after the liberal icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died. Barrett’s confirmation was arguably the most political of any member of the court. She was confirmed on a 52-48 vote, the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

McConnell's push to confirm Barrett in the final days before the election stood in contrast to his decision to hold open the seat held by Justice Antonin Scalia when Scalia died months before the election in 2016 and President Barack Obama, a Democrat, sought to name a replacement.

In an appearance a few days after Barrett's, Thomas said the justices themselves were to blame for shifting perceptions of the court by taking on roles that properly belong to elected officials. “The court was thought to be the least dangerous branch and we may have become the most dangerous,” he said at the University of Notre Dame, where Barrett taught law for many years.

Three new polls, all conducted after the court’s Texas abortion vote, have shown sharp drops in approval of the court. Just 40% of Americans approve of the court, according to the latest Gallup poll. That’s among the lowest it’s been since Gallup started asking that question more than 20 years ago. Approval was 49% in July.

The change in the composition of the court and the controversies over Trump’s three nominees have prompted calls from liberal interest groups to expand the court and institute term limits for the justices, who have lifetime tenure under the Constitution.

At the moment, those changes seem unlikely to succeed. But one group, Demand Justice, said this past week that it is planning to spend more than $100,000 on advertising in the coming weeks to promote the idea of court expansion. And a court reform commission established by President Joe Biden is supposed to issue a report by November.

Some court-watchers think the efforts of the liberal groups, rather than the court’s actions, are responsible for changing views of the justices.

“I do think there’s a sustained campaign to delegitimize the court that has gotten some traction on the left,” said Roman Martinez, a Washington lawyer who regularly argues before the court.

At one point of another, most of the justices have talked about the importance of the court maintaining its legitimacy and the need for justices to rise above partisanship.

“Every single one of us needs to realize how precious the court’s legitimacy is. You know we don’t have an army. We don’t have any money. The only way we can get people to do what we think they should do is because people respect us,” Justice Elena Kagan said at a Princeton University event around the time of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

A couple of months later, Roberts spoke up in defense of judicial independence, but he did so to combat criticism of judges from Trump. After Trump described a judge who ruled against him as a biased “Obama judge,” Roberts memorably tangled with the president.

Roberts said: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Black female officers sue D.C. police officers claiming discrimination

    Ten Black female police officers filed a class-action lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Wednesday, alleging they were discriminated against, NBC News reports. Why it matters: The women said they were subject to a culture of race and sex discrimination, a hostile workplace and retaliation when they complained. They also said that the problems have persisted for more than two decades under at least three police chiefs, per the Washington Post. Stay on top of the latest marke

  • Federal authorities 'dragging their heels kicking and screaming' on Montana oil, gas leases

    The Biden administration is delaying lease sales of federal lands for oil and gas exploration even after a court order, the head of the Western Energy Alliance said.

  • Government: Dylann Roof's death sentence should stand

    Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Dylann Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation. In court documents filed Thursday, federal prosecutors argued that a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled last month that the government had proven its case against Roof, despite his protestations on several points. “The Court’s rulings were correct, and there is no reason to revisit them,” federal prosecutors wrote.

  • WSJ Opinion: Democrats' Trump Card for Election Success

    With elections fast approaching, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are repeating their 2020 strategy of running against Donald Trump, realizing his name is a bigger driver of turnout than policy. Images: Getty Images/iStock Photo Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Biden to announce millions of federal contractors must prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8

    Reuters reported the White House plans to announce the news on Friday. It follows a previous order for federal contractors to mandate vaccines.

  • 29 members of Congress have violated a law designed to root out insider trading and prevent conflicts-of-interest

    Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've broken the transparency provision of a federal law that requires timely reporting of their stock trades.

  • House Select Committee investigating January 6 issued subpoenas to Trump confidants Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel

    The subpoenas ask Kash Patel and Stephen Bannon to appear at a deposition on October 14, and Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino to appear the following day.

  • Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

    Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue. “We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life.”

  • U.S. House set to debate $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday -Pelosi

    House Democratic leaders said on Friday they intended to forge ahead next week with U.S. President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social agenda as well as a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter to fellow Democrats vowing to "move forward to pass two jobs bills next week." "The bill will come up on Monday," Pelosi told reporters, referring to the smaller of the two measures that would help spark road, bridge, airport, school and other construction projects.

  • U.S. aerospace and defense CEOs unite behind COVID vaccine mandate -statement

    Leaders of the largest United States aerospace and defense companies are united in their effort to comply with the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate for U.S. workers and await further government guidance, their industry group said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. Last week major defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, mandated its 125,000 U.S. employees get vaccinated after President Joe Biden announced policies requiring employers with more than 100 workers to have them inoculated or tested weekly.

  • PetFest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park

    Van McNeil joined by Bryan Nieman from Fromm Family Foods for PetFest

  • Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo explains Juan Thornhill’s usage, Dan Sorensen’s missed tackles

    #Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo isn't hitting the panic button on Dirty Dan's missed tackles. He also explained Juan Thornhill's lack of playtime in Week 2.

  • ‘Rudy is really hurt’: Giuliani reportedly banned from Fox News

    Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, according to Politico Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside his apartment building in New York City in August. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been banned from Fox News. “Rudy is really hurt,” Politico quoted a source “close to Giuliani” saying. According to the website, the prominent Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after w

  • Bradlee Anae placed on COVID-19 reserve list

    The Cowboys won’t have defensive end Bradlee Anae Monday night after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Anae is the 12th player the Cowboys have placed on the list. They also were without defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for two preseason games after he tested positive for the virus. The Cowboys also will play [more]

  • 1st victim identified in deadly mass shooting

    At least one person was killed and more than a dozen injured in a shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee. ABC News’ Phil Lipof has more.

  • Taliban: Executions and strict punishments will return

    Strict punishments such as hand amputations and executions will return in Afghanistan, one of the Taliban's founders said in an interview with the Associated Press.Why it matters: Despite attempting to project a new image, the Taliban remain committed to a hard-line, conservative ideology, including harsh ruling tactics. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the justice minister and oversaw re

  • For a third straight week, Dallas Cowboys have a player out on COVID-19 list

    Bradlee Anae is the 12th Cowboys player to placed in COVID-19 protocols since August 21.

  • French shipbuilding town in shock over lost Australian submarine order

    Teaching assistant Georgina was settling into a new life in the shipbuilding town of Cherbourg with her Australian husband when Canberra revealed it was scrapping the $40 billion submarine order that he had been sent to France work on. Ten months after the couple arrived in France, Georgina was two weeks into a new job when Australia announced that the deal with France's Naval Group to supply a dozen diesel-powered submarines was dead.

  • Secret Celebrity Renovation - All About The Family

    Rob Mariano explains why he would like to help his parents with a renovation.

  • Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark dies at 71

    Justice Clark was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 2005 by Governor Phil Bredesen and was reelected in 2006 and 2014.