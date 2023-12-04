Poll of the week: Is a £15 increase in the BBC licence fee fair?

Yahoo UK's poll of the week lets you vote and indicate your strength of feeling on one of the week's hot topics. After 72 hours the poll closes and, each Friday, we'll publish and analyse the results, giving readers the chance to see how polarising a topic has become and if their view chimes with other Yahoo UK readers.

What do you think about the BBC licence fee increasing by £15? (Alamy) (Lucy North, PA Images)

An expected £15 increase in the BBC TV licence fee would be "absolutely" too high, the culture secretary has said.

Lucy Frazer said she is concerned that such a "significant" rise in the fee would be too much as Britain is still gripped by a cost of living crisis.

The licence fee has been frozen at an annual cost of £159 for the past two years but is due to rise in April 2024 in line with inflation, which would take it to £173.30.

On Monday, Frazer denied that the government is "ripping up" its fee deal with the BBC, amid reports that prime minister Rishi Sunak will block the 9% increase.

The BBC wants to make £500m of savings in the face of high inflation and the two-year freeze on the fee, which provides most of its funding.

Asked by BBC Radio 4's Today programme if the government is tearing up the deal, Frazer said: “I wouldn’t put it like that at all, no.

"What we’re concerned about is the cost of living. We have taken a number of steps to protect people from the rise of the cost of living over the course of the last few years."

She said a decision on next year's licence fee cost would be made “very soon”.

Asked in a separate interview on BBC Breakfast if the government was examining whether £15 is too much of an increase, Frazer replied: "Absolutely. I think that is quite a significant rise."

But what do you think of paying £15 more for the licence fee?

