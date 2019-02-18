Poll: Over a Third Cite Poor Leadership as Country’s Biggest Problem

A record percentage of respondents cited poor leadership as the country’s biggest problem in the latest Gallup poll, which was released Monday.

Over a third of those polled, 35 percent, said the government, poor leadership, or politicians topped other issues as their greatest concern. The percentage of Democrats and Republicans who said as much was about equal, though there was a 14-point jump in the latter from last month’s poll. The new high eclipsed the 33 percent of respondents who said the same during the October 2013 government shutdown.

Before this year’s partial government shutdown, which closed about a quarter of the government just before Christmas and lasted a record 35 days, only 18 percent of Gallup’s respondents said government was the biggest problem facing the country.

Government has topped all other concerns in the Gallup poll for all but two months of President Trump’s time in office.

The poll was conducted February 1 to 10 and surveyed 1016 American adults.

More from National Review