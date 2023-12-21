POLL: Do you prefer to say ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Holidays’? Vote in our survey.

There’s discussion this week in a North Texas school district about referring to “winter/holiday break” on school calendars as “Christmas break.”

What do you typically say when you’re out and about — at the grocery store, in the office, or just chatting with friends or strangers? Do you say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays”? What’s the best etiquette? Or perhaps, it’s best to say neither?

Take our poll, and see what other Star-Telegram readers think:

