Poll puts Biden over Trump in 6 swing states

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still looking good in key swing states across the country.

In May, a poll from a British consulting firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies put Biden ahead of President Trump in six states Trump won in 2016: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Redfield & Wilton Strategies' July poll shows Biden still has a lead in all of those states, and even widened it in three of them.

While Biden had 4 percent lead over Trump in Arizona, a 2 point lead in Florida, and an 8 point lead in Michigan in May, he has an 8, 7, and 12 percent lead, respectively, in those states as of July. Biden maintained his 10-point lead in Wisconsin over the past two months. Meanwhile Biden lost traction in North Carolina, where he had a 45-43 lead over Trump in May but has a 43-42 lead as of July, and Pennsylvania, where his margin fell from 48-39 to 48-41.

Redfield & Wilton surveyed anywhere from 742 to 1,121 registered voters in each of the states, with larger populations corresponding to larger sample sizes. The polls were conducted from July 19-24.

More stories from theweek.com

Conservative propaganda has crippled the U.S. coronavirus response

Facebook beats 2nd quarter revenue expectations even as ad industry struggles

Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway give conflicting messages about Trump's RNC speech plans

