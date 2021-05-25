Poll: A quarter of Americans say Donald Trump is 'true president' of the US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Corrections & clarifications: This story has been updated to correct the poll's name as a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

WASHINGTON – One-fourth of the country says Donald Trump is the "true president" of the United States, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

More than six months after the 2020 election and four months after Joe Biden's victory was confirmed by Congress, 25% of Americans surveyed, including 53% of Republicans, say Trump is still the "true president," a finding in line with polls showing that a significant portion of the USA does not accept the legitimacy of the presidential election.

The poll surveyed 2,007 Americans, including 909 Democrats and 754 Republicans, in an online sampling from May 17-19. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Ipsos relied on its own online panel for responses, while soliciting responses in online ads through a process known as "river" sampling. Such methods are not as rigorous as traditional polling methods.

According to the poll, 32% of Americans agree with the statement that the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6 "was led by violent left-wing protestors trying to make Trump look bad," including 55% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 16% of Democrats.

There is no evidence that left-wing activists contributed to the violence at the Capitol. Investigations from federal law enforcement, the judicial system and news media found that the majority of rioters were pro-Trump agitators who said they were spurred on by the president's comments denouncing his election loss.

Views on U.S. Capitol riot, voter fraud allegations

Fifty-eight percent of those polled by Ipsos agree Trump was at least partly responsible for that violence. Democrats and independents are more likely than Republicans to blame Trump for the riot; 65% of GOP members disagree.

The poll found that 55% of Americans say they believe the election was entirely "legitimate and accurate." Confidence levels break along partisan lines: 86% of Democrats say the election was conducted fairly and accurately versus 53% of independents and 25% of Republicans.

The poll found that 20% of those surveyed say they do not know whether the election was legitimate or fraudulent.

Anyone can fall for 'fake news': The psychology of conspiracy theories

In the run-up to and since the election Nov. 3, Trump repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about voting, including that there was widespread fraud that affected the outcome of the race.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 30% of those surveyed agree the 2020 election "was stolen from Donald Trump." Overall, 57% disagree, and 48% strongly disagree with the sentiment. Partisan divides are again evident: 61% of Republicans somewhat or strongly agree that the election was stolen from Trump.

The poll found concern about election fraud, raising questions of democratic legitimacy in one of the world's oldest democracies. One-third of the public and more than half of Republicans express concerns about the accuracy of mail-in-voting and absentee ballots in the poll.

The Trump-era Justice Department determined that there were no credible claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as did state and federal courts, including the Supreme Court. Independent investigations by news media determined claims of voter fraud are largely based on out-of-context or false information.

By the numbers: President Donald Trump's failed efforts to overturn the election

In a rare moment of bipartisan consensus, most Democrats, Republicans and independents express concern "that ballots are rejected for silly procedural reasons."

Republican state lawmakers responded to skepticism of the election among GOP voters by proposing a wave of election security bills that would reduce access to voting. Critics accused lawmakers of voter suppression, pointing out there is no substantial evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The poll captured concerns among Americans that violence may be on the horizon. Asked what the most significant threat to the safety of the average American is, 42% say "politically or religiously motivated domestic terrorism," 42% say they fear "random acts of violence" and 17% cite foreign terrorism.

Trump was elated by many of the poll's findings. "A new Ipsos/Reuters poll ‘Beliefs Among Republicans’ shows 53% believe Donald Trump is the true President (I always knew America was smart!)," reads a statement issued Tuesday morning from the former president's office.

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Poll: Quarter of Americans surveyed say Trump is 'true president'

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Ruffalo apologizes for suggesting Israel committed 'genocide'

    Other celebrities have faced similar criticism for being vocal about where they stand on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • 'Racist disfiguration': Yang's wife blasts New York Daily News cartoon

    The cartoon depicts Yang emerging from the Times Square subway stop, with a shop owner saying that "the tourists are back!"

  • McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison of Covid rules to Holocaust

    The Georgia Republican said on Twitter that a grocery store chain's decision to let vaccinated employees go maskless while wearing vaccination logos was "just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

  • Woman shares Ring doorbell footage of bizarre encounter with delivery driver: ‘Why would they do that?’

    A woman is going viral after sharing Ring camera footage of her bizarre run-in with a delivery driver.

  • Democrats and Republicans agree that high turnout hurts the GOP. But what if they're wrong?

    There’s little evidence that when more people vote it helps Democrats more than Republicans, according to two academics who have studied the impact of turnout on election outcomes.

  • QAnon Crowd Convinced UFOs Are a Diversion From Voter Fraud

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIt’s never been a better time to believe in UFOs. Barack Obama talked last week about inexplicable footage of unidentified aerial phenomena, and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) wrote about his trip to Area 51 in a recent op-ed. In June, American intelligence agencies are set to release an unclassified report on what the government knows about UFOs.For “ufologists,” long mocked as tinfoil hat-wearers obsessed with little green men, some measure of vindication may finally be at hand. But for many UFO enthusiasts on the right, this new round of UFO disclosures is nothing to cheer about. Instead, they’re claiming the new videos of possible UFO sightings are meant to distract people from Donald Trump’s baseless voter fraud allegations and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.“There’s no doubt that this mainstream UFO disclosure push is offering a convenient distraction for the Deep State to turn our attention away from important issues like the Scamdemic and the election fraud getting exposed,” Jordan Sather, a UFO and QAnon conspiracy theorist, complained on social media network Telegram on May 19.Sather, who has griped that interest in UFOs has just become a way for left-wing “social justice warriors” to “virtue signal,” typifies the response. At a moment when longtime UFO promoters are soaking in the mainstreaming of UFO discussion, many conspiracy theorists on the right instead see the sinister hand of a global cabal at play.Conspiracy theory hub InfoWars often posts articles about UFOs. But more recently, InfoWars has started to see the prospect of extraterrestrial revelations as a deep state plot. In an April video, InfoWars staffer Greg Reese posited that the UFOs were being faked using technology from inventor Nikola Tesla and the Nazis, with the ultimate goal of faking an alien invasion to enslave humanity in “the most dire false flag imaginable.”In QAnon-heavy language about a nefarious “cabal” and a “Great Awakening,” Reese claimed that the new UFO videos were meant to convince people, wrongly, that the aliens are real, before vaporizing much of humanity with energy weapons.“We know the cabal has the will to do this, and it seems they have the means as well,” Reese said.The claims that an evil cabal is behind the new wave of interest in UFOs reflects the growing overlap between the UFO “disclosure” community and other conspiracy theory movements, especially QAnon. Believing in UFOs means buying into what Syracuse University professor Michael Barkun, an expert on conspiracy theories, has dubbed “stigmatized knowledge”— embracing a universe of ideas that’s been dismissed by the mainstream. People who have already embraced one form of stigmatized knowledge often find it easy to sign on for another, according to Barkun—going from New Age healing crystals to UFOs, or from anti-vaccine activism to QAnon.Inside the War Between a UFO Influencer and Alien-Friendly Streaming CompanyUfologist Steven Greer, for example, has claimed that other UFO promoters were assassinated by intelligence agents to prevent them from telling the truth about UFOs. But with the prospect of some genuine disclosures in the offing, Greer has decided that whatever comes from the government now is in fact a trick meant to hide the genuine facts about UFOs.“This is the ramping up of the false disclosure that we warned about,” Greer warned his fans in a YouTube video last week, claiming that the UFOs were wrongly being portrayed as a “national security threat.”Sather and other QAnon conspiracy theorists who have promoted UFOs are challenged by the prospect of more widespread UFO interest, according to Travis View, the co-host of QAnon-tracking podcast “QAnon Anonymous.”“QAnon promoters gain an audience by claiming that they have access to information that the mainstream media doesn’t,” View told The Daily Beast. “When major outlets report on their pet topic, such as UFOs, it’s actually damaging to their brand because their audience has been trained to distrust everything that comes from the mainstream media.”The idea that UFO revelations are being used to distract people has also been embraced by white nationalists in the United States. One cartoon that’s become a popular meme on extremist Telegrams channels shows slack-jawed UFO believers excited to see aliens who urge Earthlings to unite behind a single world government. Behind the scenes, though, the cartoon reveals that the aliens are the creation of a projector operated by a man wearing a blue United Nations helmet.The UFO-as-distraction theory has also gained more mainstream traction on the pro-Trump right. On May 19, Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson tweeted that the UFO footage was a diversion meant to draw attention away from, among other things, the controversial, Republican-led recount of presidential election ballots in Arizona’s Maricopa County.“They want you talking about aliens because they don’t want you talking about Maricopa,” Robinson wrote. “They want you talking about UFO’s because they don’t want you talking about stagflation, the collapse of the dollar, the crisis on the border, and Biden’s mental health.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump claims he has "absolute immunity" from Swalwell lawsuit

    Former President Trump on Monday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots because he has "absolute immunity."Driving the news: In a memo, Trump's attorney said the lawsuit "directly attacks" the First amendment, adding that the congressman took comments the former president made out of context and that the court should dismiss the lawsuit because "[t]he President's absolute immunity forecloses the jurisdiction of this Court."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "In bringing this suit, the Congressman asks this Court to wade into turbulent political waters to decide what controversial speech should be favored. The Court should firmly reject that invitation," Trump's filing says."The claims against former President Trump directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers.""It is well recognized that rousing and controversial speeches are a key function of the presidency. That is especially true when, as is the case here, the President is advocating for or against congressional action," the filing said, defending Trump's behavior after the presidential election.The filing also urged the Court to dismiss the lawsuit against Donald Trump Jr.Catch up quick: Swalwell filed a lawsuit in March against Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mom-to-be enrages family with suggested name for her new baby: ‘Their opinion doesn’t matter’

    The entire family started "harassing" the mom over the common Irish name. The post Mom-to-be enrages family with suggested name for her new baby: ‘Their opinion doesn’t matter’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. up 68% since start of Mideast conflict, ADL says

    Reports of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. have increased by 68 percent since conflict latest military conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted earlier this mont, according to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

  • Iowa's Jordan Bohannon recovering after he was 'physically assaulted' outside Iowa City bar

    Jordan Bohannon, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, was "attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him" early Sunday morning.

  • Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise

    President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed Tuesday to meet next month in Geneva, a face-to-face encounter the White House hopes will help bring some predictability to a fraught relationship that's only worsened in the first months of the Democratic administration. The June 16 summit is being tacked on to the end of Biden's first international trip as president: He'll also visit Britain for a meeting of Group of Seven world leaders and attend a NATO summit in Brussels. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said no preconditions were set for the meeting.

  • For many Black Americans, George Floyd's murder was just another reminder of uneven standards and expectations for survival

    Over the past year, corporations, politicians and many white Americans seemed to wake up to the reality that racism is alive and well in America. But for many Black Americans, George Floyd's murder was just the latest example of a reality they had long suffered under.

  • Sen. Rand Paul accuses singer of threatening his family after receiving suspicious package

    The envelope was being investigated by the FBI and Capitol Police. Officials said Initial tests determined the powder was not hazardous.

  • Former MLB star admits he's never seen iconic video in which he starred

    Fred McGriff touted Tom Emanski's videos in a commercial, but McGriff has never actually seen them.

  • How policing laws have changed in the year since George Floyd died

    In the past year, some states and municipalities have passed laws banning police chokeholds, mandating body cameras or eliminating “no-knock” warrants. But some have gone in another direction, passing anti-protest bills and proposing legislation to “back the blue.”

  • Family of George Floyd to visit White House, Pelosi on anniversary of his murder

    President Joe Biden called for Congress to pass a police reform bill by the anniversary of Floyd's death this past April, but lawmakers will miss that deadline.

  • Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an 'outrageous incident'

    President Joe Biden on Monday said the forced diversion by Belarus of a commercial passenger jet so it could arrest an opposition journalist was “a direct affront to international norms" and condemned the action as an “outrageous incident." Biden made the statement — and joined calls for an international investigation — as the European Union imposed sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports in the 27-nation bloc in reaction to Sunday's forced diversion of the Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight. Biden in his statement also expressed outrage over a video statement from Raman Pratasevich, who ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organize massive protests against Belarus authoritarian leader President Alexander Lukashenko, that aired on Belarusian state television Monday night.

  • Travis Barker recalls harrowing details of 2008 plane crash, PTSD: 'I was dark'

    Travis Barker stopped abusing prescription pills after the plane crash, saying "that was my rehab."

  • McConnell and McCarthy rebuke Greene for Holocaust remarks but stop short of taking action against rising GOP star

    Republican leaders in Congress sought to distance themselves Tuesday from comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate in the House of Representatives to the killing of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany.

  • Simone Biles is inspiring in her unapologetic brilliance

    She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.