Poll: Religious service attendance a bit down after pandemic

FILE - The Rev. Manuel Rodriguez sits in the pews of his church, Our Lady of Sorrows, on March 5, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. A new survey by the Pew Research Center, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, says in-person attendance at religious services in the U.S. declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Rodriguez says attendance is now higher at his Catholic church than before the pandemic, even though more than 100 of his parishioners died of COVID. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
LUIS ANDRES HENAO
·4 min read

A “stable share” of Americans has participated in religious services in some way – virtually or in person – during the coronavirus pandemic, though in-person attendance is slightly lower than before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those are among the key findings in a comprehensive report released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center titled: “How the Pandemic Has Affected Attendance at U.S. Religious Services.” The poll surveyed 11,377 U.S. adults in November last year. Its margin of error for the full sample of respondents is plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The poll found that the share of U.S. adults typically attending religious services at least once a month dropped from 33% in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, to 30% in 2022. About 20% of Americans say they now attend in person less often than they did before the pandemic.

But the survey also found that the percentage of U.S. adults who take part in religious services in some way each month -- in person, virtually or both -- remained steady since the early days of the pandemic.

Researchers based their analysis on five surveys conducted since the start of the pandemic. They show that "a remarkably steady share of Americans – about 40% – say they have participated in religious services in the prior month one way or the other (either in person or virtually, i.e., by streaming online or watching on TV).”

When asked whether they now attend religious services more or less often than they did before COVID-19, more Americans say that their attendance has declined.

In San Francisco, the historic Old St. Mary’s Cathedral struggled to stay open during the pandemic. The 160-year-old Catholic church, which is heavily dependent on older worshippers and tourists, lost most of its revenue after parishes closed during the pandemic. The ranks of regular parishioners dropped from 300 before COVID-19, to about 200 now, said the Rev. John Ardis, who had to dismiss most of the lay staff and close the parish preschool.

“About 40% of our regular parishioners have chosen not to return,” Ardis said, adding that most parishioners are elderly and those who returned are still wearing masks at services. The pandemic “has been a big and continual hit,” he said.

Thomas Groome, professor of theology and religious education at Boston College, said he wasn’t surprised by the survey’s findings.

“There are some signs that attendance is coming back, but it’ll probably never come back to where it was before the pandemic,” he said.

“I think people learned how to nurture their spiritual lives and faith without necessarily going to their local church every Sunday," he added. "I know some of them went there virtually by Zoom…many read the scriptures themselves or they got together with neighbors or they bonded into family groups.”

By November 2022, 20% of respondents said they were attending in person less often, while 7% said they were going in person more often. And 15% said they were participating in services virtually more often, while 5% said they were watching services online or on TV less often.

At least 100 parishioners died from COVID-19 at the 17,000-strong Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in New York City’s borough of Queens.

The number of parishioners who attended its regular services fell, but then rebounded and is now at the same or even higher than before the pandemic, said the Rev. Manuel Rodriguez, the pastor of the mostly Latino congregation.

“But that’s not the case, unfortunately, in other churches where attendance is falling,” he said.

The biggest decline in in-person attendance was found among Black Protestants, according to Pew. As of November, it found that 46% of them said they attended religious services at least once a month, down from 61% in 2019.

The report focused on major Christian and Jewish denominations. Pew researchers said the report could not analyze the attendance patterns of Buddhists, Hindus Muslims, and other smaller non-Christian religious groups due to sample size limitations.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • US, UK sanction 6 Syria-linked amphetamine traffickers

    The U.S. and U.K. on Tuesday slapped sanctions on four Syrians and two Lebanese involved in manufacturing and trafficking the amphetamine drug Captagon, the two governments said. The six include cousins of Syrian President Bashar Assad and notorious Lebanese drug lynchpins. Experts say Captagon is primarily produced in Syria and Lebanon, where packages containing millions of pills are smuggled into Gulf countries, Europe and elsewhere.

  • Ed Miliband doubles down on Labour’s opposition to new oil and gas drilling

    More oil and gas would not save voters a penny on their energy bills, Ed Miliband argued as he warned that Britain must “get real” on fracking.

  • Poland Wants Tougher EU Sanctions on Belarus After Nuclear Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on European Union members to impose new restrictions on Belarus after Vladimir Putin announced Russia will station nuclear weapons in the country.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fine

  • Mississippi couple who lost 2 homes to tornadoes in 3 months start over again: 'We're blessed'

    Rev. Bob Gilliland and his wife, Betty, have done what few in the world could even imagine. They have been hit by tornadoes twice in three months.

  • New Directors/New Films 2023: 9 Must-See Movies from Major Emerging Talents

    Each year, the NYC festival endeavors to show excellent new work from some of the film world's brightest rising stars. This year, they've done it again.

  • Ukraine shuts 'post-apocalyptic' battlefield town to civilians

    Ukraine shut the eastern town of Avdiivka to non-military personnel on Monday, describing it as a post-apocalyptic wasteland, as Kyiv tried to break the back of Russia's flagging winter offensive before a counter-assault of its own. A Ukrainian general said Kyiv was planning its next move after Moscow appeared to shift focus from the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia has failed to capture after several months of the war's bloodiest fighting, to Avdiivka further south.

  • TIM's grid suitors studying bid improvements, sources says

    Suitors for Telecom Italia's network are studying potential improvements to their rival multi-billion euro bids for the former phone monopoly's grid after they received additional information on the asset, sources said on Tuesday. The sale of the grid is a key plank of CEO Pietro Labriola's plan to revamp Telecom Italia (TIM) and cut its debt pile of 25 billion euros ($27.1 billion). The TIM board this month mandated Labriola to start a formal bidding process and seek improved offers from Italian state lender CDP and Macquarie, as well as from rival suitor KKR by April 18.

  • Bitget Announces the Launch of SUIBG (SUI Futures Token) Token Airdrops and Lucky Draw

    Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Global Bitgetters can now look forward to the release of the SUI Futures Token (SUIBG) airdrops, as Bitget aims to support the innovation of the Layer 1 public chain and the ecological development of SUI.SUIBG is an innovative Layer 1 public chain that was born out of Facebook's Diem blockchain project. It is built on the Move language and has undergone significant improvements, resulting in it ...

  • Is JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for JPEM

  • As Covid-19 shot sales dwindle, BioNTech doubles down on cancer vaccines

    BioNTech is over covid. Or looking past it, at least, planning to invest the company’s pandemic windfall into the development of oncology products.

  • California lawmakers OK potential fines for high gas prices

    California lawmakers on Monday approved the nation's first penalty for price gouging at the pump, voting to give regulators the power to punish oil companies for profiting from the type of gas price spikes that plagued the nation's most populous state last summer. It was an unusually fast process for a controversial issue, especially one opposed by the powerful oil industry that has spent millions of dollars to stop it. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom used his political muscle to pass the bill, which grew out of his call last October for a special legislative session to pass a new tax on oil company profits after the average price of gas in California hit a record high of $6.44 per gallon, according to AAA.

  • Startup ecosystem ‘as innovative as ever,’ investor says

    Corazon Capital Co-Founder Sam Yagan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the startup ecosystem, SVB’s collapse, investor sentiment, and the outlook for venture capitalists.

  • NM St coach: 'They made a statement by hiring a guy like me'

    New Mexico State's new coach said Sunday his focus is on rebuilding the culture of a program that was shut down in midseason after back-to-back scandals. “I think they made a statement when they hired a guy like me,” said Jason Hooten, who came from Sam Houston State and was introduced in a pep rally setting at the Aggies' arena. Flanked by athletic director Mario Moccia and chancellor Dan Arvizu, Hooten said the decision to leave Sam Houston after 13 years and 261 wins was a difficult one.

  • US consumer confidence ticks up in March

    Consumer confidence inched up in March after two straight monthly declines, even as persistent inflation, bank collapses and anxiety over a possible recession weighed on American households. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 in March from 103.4 in February. Optimism about current conditions fell, though consumers grew slightly more positive about the short-term future.

  • This Is How Gigi Hadid Feels About Ex Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

    The supermodel and the "Pillowtalk" singer share baby daughter Khai.

  • Chester Arby’s employee accused of committing fraud with customer credit cards

    A Chester Arby’s employee is accused of using customers’ credit cards to commit fraud, detectives said.

  • Gayle King, Charles Barkley Near Deal to Host CNN Primetime Show

    A news King and Sir Charles are getting ready to mix it up in an unorthodox way. Gayle King and Charles Barkley are finalizing a deal that would have them jointly lead a primetime hour each week on CNN, according to people familiar with the matter. The pact is not complete and there is always […]

  • Dog 'Full of Love' Is Still Searching for a Home After 660 Days in a South Carolina Shelter

    Perez the dog arrived at the Florence Area Humane Society in South Carolina after he was thrown from a moving vehicle as a puppy

  • 31 Hidden Ways You’re Bleeding Money Every Month

    Uncover the hidden ways you're losing money every month, so you can start making moves to stop the bleeding.

  • Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & Wife Separating 'Temporarily' After 11 Years: 'Marriage Is Hard, But Worth It'

    AJ McLean and his longtime wife are parting ways – at least for now. The Backstreet Boys singer and Rochelle DeAnna McLean announced on Monday that they have decided to take a break from their 11-year marriage but don’t have plans to divorce.