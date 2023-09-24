Poll results: Freeburg goalkeeper is Southwestern Illinois Athlete of the Week

Lain Krauss of Freeburg High School is the winner of the Belleville News-Democrat Athlete of the Week, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

Krauss, a senior, had 21 total saves with a .808 save percentage during the Midgets’ 2-0-1 week of action against Father McGivney, Columbia and Granite City.

Krauss received 99% of the votes after the Migets’ solid week of the season.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Maurice Taggart, O’Fallon High School, Senior, Defense Midfielder: Taggart had team-leading 5 blocks in a 1-0 overtime victory over Alton during the week.

Colin McGinnis, Edwardsville High School, Senior, Forward: McGinnis scored 1 goal and had 1 assist during the Panthers 1-1-1 stint during last week against O’Fallon, Belleville West and Alton Marquette.

Alayna Santel, Breese Central High School, Senior, Right Side Hitter: Santel had 20 total kills, 3 blocks and 16 kills during the Cougars 2-1 stint against Staunton, Freeburg and Mater Dei.

Braden Missey, Belleville West High School, Sophomore, Midfielder: Missey scored 2 goals, had 1 assist and scored a game-winning goal in 2-0 stint last week against Belleville East and Edwardsville.

Sydney Davis, Edwardsville High School, Senior, Outside Hitter: Davis notched 12 kills and 7 digs during the Tigers two victories over the Alton and East St. Louis.

The poll ended at 10 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next athlete of the week poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Please email nominations to alathan@bnd.com.