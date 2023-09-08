Poll results: Here’s the winner of the first BND Football Player of the Week of 2023

Brandon Coleman of Belleville East High School is the winner of the first Belleville News-Democrat Football Player of the Week high school poll of 2023, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

Coleman, a senior, rushed for 155 yards on 8 carries (19.1 yards per carry) and ran in 3 touchdowns in the Lancers’ 34-14 victory against Pekin.

Coleman received 69% of the votes after the Lancers’ second victory of the season.

Here are the other candidates:

Rollin Armes, Collinsville High School, Senior, LB: Armes collected 2 sacks, 13 tackles — including 7 solo — 5 tackles for loss in the Kahoks’ 34-14 win over Centralia.

Charleston Coldon, Althoff Catholic High School, Junior, WR/DB: Coldon hauled in 4 receptions for 107 yards and 1 touchdown in a 46-13 win over Decatur St. Teresa. He also snagged an interception and notched 7 tackles on the defensive side.

Davon Parks, Mascoutah High School, Senior, RB: Parks rushed for 136 yards on 27 carries and 3 touchdowns in a 29-6 victory over Riverview Gardens.

Darren Pennell, Collinsville High School, Senior, QB: Pennell completed 13-20 passes for 253 yards and 2 ]touchdowns in a 34-14 win against Centralia. Pennell also rushed for 35 yards and ran for a touchdown.

KJ Thorps-Watt, Collinsville High School, Senior, WR: Thorps-Watt caught 5 receptions for 95 yards and 1 touchdown in a 34-14 win over Centralia.

The poll ended at 10 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next football player of the week poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Please email nominations to alathan@bnd.com.