Poll reveals Americans happier than ever as Trump claims Biden has brought US to ‘brink of ruin’

Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis in his remarks at 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference action committee saying he is “bringing the country to the brink of ruin”.

The former president, headlining at the weekend long national conference, sounded off against the president amid ongoing political pressure regarding the southern border.

“Who would have thought this could have happened. Even Bernie Sanders is saying I never thought this would happen,” Mr Trump said in reference to the progressive Vermont Senator.

The former president continued: “He’s mild by comparison. In a matter of mere months, Biden has brought our country to the brink of ruin.”

“Right here in Texas we are the centre of a border and immigration crisis,” Mr Trump said. The administration has faced increasing pressure over record numbers of undocumented migrants and unaccompanied children arriving at the border.

The former president also touted his own stringent immigration policies, a number of which Mr Biden has spent his first six months in office trying to revise.

"We deported criminal aliens by the thousands... and we built almost 500 miles of the border wall," the former president said. "Now the Biden administration has turned the border into the single greatest disaster in American history."

Mr Trump’s comments coincide with a release of a poll that reveals how American optimism is highest in more than 10 years, CNN reported.

A new Gallup poll has found that 59.2 per cent of Americans say they are “thriving” as of June this year, the highest recorded number in over 13 years.

In comparison, by the same point during Mr Trump’s administration, just 31 per cent of Americans said the country was going in the right direction.

Despite the positive response to Mr Biden’s presidency, the former president continued to insist at the conference that the nation had been lost without him in his absence.

“Never forget that the radical left is not the Majority in this country—we are the Majority, and it’s not even close,” Mr Trump told the crowd as he continued to push baseless election fraud claims.

The former president also once again teased a possible 2024 run for president, without officially committing to another campaign during the 90 minute remarks.

"I could have a nice, beautiful life and here I am on a Sunday in Texas,” Mr Trump said as the crowd began to chant "Four more years! Four more years!"

The convention has previously been a cornerstone for measuring the current landscape of the GOP but has in recent years become a parade of conspiracy theories and a stage for culture wars.

