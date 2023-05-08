Poll reveals over 90% of Ukrainians view Russian dictator Putin as modern Hitler

Ukraine wants to see Russian dictator Putin on the dock in The Hague for war crimes committed by the Russian army

The poll, conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv “Democratic Initiatives” foundation and the Razumkov Center think tank at the end of March found that 82.2% of respondents strongly agreed that Putin was today’s Hitler, while 11.8% rather agree.

Only slightly more than 1% of Ukrainians do not consider Putin a modern-day Hitler at all.

The respondents also named the war crimes committed by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war that were most memorable. Among them are the shootings and torture of Bucha residents by the Russian military, the massacre of civilians in Mariupol and the airstrike on the Drama Theater, as well as the killing of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Olenivka.

Sociologists note that many other war crimes of the Russian troops that will forever remain in the collective memory of Ukrainians are also associated with the deliberate killing of civilians as a result of missile attacks, indiscriminate shelling of frontline cities, and torture of residents of the occupied territories.

When asked which events the respondents associate with grief and despair, most people mentioned the consequences of Russia's war crimes.

Some 24% of Ukrainians called the death of people the most traumatic event during the war. Another 22% also associate despair and grief with bombings and missile attacks, and 16% mention massacres and mass murders of the population in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The survey was conducted from March 23-30. A total of 2,017 people were interviewed in person in all oblasts of Ukraine, except for the occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and those where active hostilities are taking place.

The poll’s margin of statistical error does not exceed 2.3%.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine