New Poll Reveals What Terrifies Canadians About Trump 2.0

The majority of Canadians fear a Donald Trump return to the White House, a new poll has suggested.

In an Angus Reid Institute survey of 1,510 adults, almost two-thirds (64%) agreed or strongly agreed that U.S. democracy may not survive a second Trump presidency.

Almost half (49%) of the respondents worried the U.S. is “on the way to becoming an authoritarian state.”

Some 62% said the U.S. would be “much worse” under Trump again.

Regarding relations between the U.S. and Canada, 64% thought Biden was a more stable POTUS.

More than 50% said Biden is better for Canada’s economy, with 29% saying it didn’t matter, economically speaking for Canada, who was the occupant of the Oval Office.

Despite being indicted in four criminal cases, Trump remains the clear Republican 2024 front-runner and on Monday cruised to victory in the Iowa caucuses, meaning a replay of the 2020 election between himself and Biden remains on the cards.

