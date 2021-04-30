New poll shows 60% of Hong Kong youth aged 15 to 30 want to leave the city if they can

Cheryl Teh
·6 min read
hong kong
A new survey polled 803 Hong Kong residents aged 15 to 30 on emigration, and close to 60% of those surveyed say they would leave if given the option. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

  • A new poll by a Hong Kong university indicates 60% of people under 30 want to leave the city.

  • 803 people aged 15 to 35 were polled, and 57.5% of them said they wanted to emigrate if they can.

  • Those polled also scored their "optimism about Hong Kong's future" 2.95 out of 10.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Hong Kong's youth want out, according to a new poll by a local university. Polling showed around 60% of young people aged 15 to 30 want to leave the city if they can.

The South China Morning Post reported the results of the survey, which were released by the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies on Thursday. Some 57.5% of those polled said they would opt to emigrate if they could - a significant uptick from 2019's poll numbers. Then, 42.3% of people polled said they'd like to leave.

The research also found that Hong Kong's youth have become more pessimistic about the city's future in the last three years - giving their optimism about the city's future an average score of 2.95 out of 10. This was a decrease from 4.37 out of 10 when a similar question was asked in the 2019 poll conducted by the university.

Academics told the SCMP they believed that this "pessimism" about Hong Kong's future notwithstanding, some young emigrants will eventually find their way back to the city.

Stephen Chiu, professor of sociology at the Education University of Hong Kong, said that he did not think these numbers posed a "big problem" as Hong Kong has seen mass migrations out of the city in the past.

"Hong Kong has been a city of immigrants, while mass migrations have occurred multiple times before," he told the SCMP. "Even when (young people) moved elsewhere, they might still keep some kind of connections with the city."

These new poll numbers come just one month after the SCMP reported in March the results of a city-wide survey of 1,135 people aged 34 and below with a graduate or postgraduate education.

The survey in March, titled "Tackling Hong Kong's Brain Drain," saw some 16% of those polled saying they wanted to leave the city for work and never return. Another 12.6% said they would consider returning - only after they secure citizenship in another country, citing the UK, Australia, and New Zealand as top destinations to emigrate to (The 2019 survey favored Taiwan, Canada, and Australia).

The top push factors cited for wanting to leave Hong Kong included a search for a better work-life balance, wanting to give living abroad a try, and a desire for social and political stability.

Hong Kong residents who have the means to leave do have an option. In January, Britain launched a pathway to British citizenship. The BBC reported that around 5.4 million Hong Kong residents are eligible for the scheme, as those with a British National Overseas passport can apply for leave to remain in the UK permanently after five years.

While people can still apply for this visa option to live and work indefinitely in the UK, the Hong Kong government said in January that the BNO passports would no longer be recognized as proof of identity in Hong Kong, a measure meant to counter the British government's special passport option for the city's residents.

A turbulent time for Hong Kong's youth

hong kong
Youth protesters poured into the streets during mass demonstrations in 2019 and 2020, where people rallied against the Hong Kong government's proposed extradition law. Getty

Hong Kong has had a turbulent few years, with prolonged pro-democracy protests, landmark shifts in its electoral system, and a worrying rise in land costs that have priced most young Hong Kongers out of the housing market.

This week global property consultancy firm Knight Frank release its latest report on global housing and found that Hong Kong is still the most expensive city in the world.

Insider spoke to several Hong Kong residents under 35, who said that if given the option, they would "gladly" leave Hong Kong.

"The lucky ones would have made plans to leave already. Some might already be gone. I do think there are better opportunities for young people in Taiwan, or even the UK, but it's not that easy to just move there. You need the funds and a concrete plan for where you are going to work and live," said Yuk-ching Fung, 29, who works in the Kowloon area as an advertising executive.

"But if I suddenly had hundreds of thousands of dollars appear in my bank account, I would book a plane ticket for my family tomorrow," Fung said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kwong, 27, who is currently between jobs, told Insider that he saw "no future" for "people like him," that he said were "trapped" in Hong Kong with savings too meager to move abroad, and barely enough income to get by.

"People like me don't have enough savings to buy property. We will likely never own homes of our own, and the pandemic has hit us really hard," Kwong said, adding that he lost his job as a photographer during the COVID outbreak. He is currently making food deliveries and doing odd jobs to get by.

Kwong raised the example of some deplorable housing conditions in Hong Kong, where people - including retirees and the working poor - have no other option but to live in "coffin cubicles", 50 square-foot homes that combine toilets with kitchens in the same room as the bed.

"A lot of us have given up hope of a so-called better future," he said. "We will just try our best to be satisfied with what we have."

Others told Insider that they were more sentimental and unwilling to uproot and move abroad in the near future.

"I do have enough savings to move right now, but I've chosen to stay put for the time being," said Wing-ho Chan, 31, who works in accounting. "Some people say it's a blessing to be able to leave. But for me, it's more than just a city - I grew up here, and everyone I know and love lives here."

"Wherever I go, and however much Hong Kong changes over the next decades, it will still be home," Chan added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • US can build 'coalition of the willing' against China: former Obama advisor

    Jason Furman, who headed the Council of Economic Advisors during the Obama years, told Yahoo Finance that the international community’s approach to Huawei serves as an example.

  • China's Big Four state-owned banks' first-quarter earnings growth comes in line with analysts' expectations

    Leading state-owned Chinese banks reported first-quarter profit growth in line with analysts' expectations while exceeding the mainland's industry average of a 1.5 per cent profit increase, as they were helped by lower bad-loan provisions and continuing economic recovery. China Construction Bank led the profit growth among the Big Four state-owned lenders, reporting a net income of 83.1 billion yuan (US$12.85 billion), up 2.8 per cent from the same period in 2020. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the mainland's largest lender by assets, reported a 1.5 per cent year on year rise in net profit to 85.7 billion yuan for the three months ended March. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. First-quarter profit at Bank of China rose 2.7 per cent year on year to 54 billion yuan, while Agricultural Bank of China said its earnings in the first three months of the year grew 2.6 per cent to 65.9 billion yuan. "Their earnings results met market expectations," said Ivan Li, a fund manager at Shanghai-based Loyal Wealth Management. "Improved economic fundamentals paved the way for banks' profit growth, but they need to be cautious against a potential rebound in bad loans because some of the corporate borrowers are still victims of the coronavirus outbreak." Apart from the Big Four, Shanghai-based Bank of Communications posted a 2.3 per cent rise in first-quarter profit to 21.9 billion yuan. The top banks reported a decline in their non-performing loan (NPL) ratio over the past three months as the banking regulator required them to strengthen risk management and refrain from lending to some sectors such as property. ICBC was an exception, as its NPL was unchanged at 1.58 per cent at the end of March. "We expect China banks' NPL ratio to peak by the end of second quarter this year, thanks to economic recovery," Chen Shujin, an analyst at Jefferies, said in a research note on Wednesday. She added that it could be volatile in the first two quarters because of the deterioration of some loans rolled over from last year when the pandemic was raging in China. To relieve the economic hardships suffered by small businesses due to the coronavirus-related restrictive measures, Chinese banks were ordered to defer loan repayments until March this year. The deferred loans amounted to 6.6 trillion yuan last year, according to China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. The mainland's banking regulator said earlier this month that the bad loan ratio at banks across the country declined to 1.89 per cent in March from 1.92 per cent at the end of 2020. Chinese banks will continue to face pressure on their net interest margin this year, as they heed the government's call to keep financing costs low for small businesses to support the real economy's recovery, said Calvin Zeng Hao, an audit partner at Deloitte China based in Shanghai. China Construction Bank led the first quarter profit growth among the mainland's biggest lenders. Photo: Reuters alt=China Construction Bank led the first quarter profit growth among the mainland's biggest lenders. Photo: Reuters> "This will continue squeezing banks' interest margin this year because they will have limited room to lower the interest rate they pay on deposits," said Zeng. The interest rate paid on deposit represents part of a bank's funding cost. China's economic output in the first quarter expanded 0.6 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2020, the latest sign that recovery in the world's second-largest economy is still ongoing despite growing at a lower pace than the fourth quarter . Mainland banks' fortunes are tied to the country's economic growth given their role as the conduit of the government's economic policies. China has set an economic growth target of "above 6 per cent" for 2021 after it grew by 2.3 per cent last year. However, analysts expect growth to easily surpass that target, at more than 8 per cent this year. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Upcoming Nissan Leaf to be priced between ₱1.9-M and ₱2.3-M?

    As many are excited for the coming of the new Nissan Leaf, and with all the information going around about its specifications, a source revealed that that the much-awaited electric vehicle from the Japanese car manufacturer will be priced not more than ₱2.3 million. Based on a tip given this week, the Nissan Leaf's price will be pegged between ₱1.9 million-₱2.3 million. The pricing will definitely provide competition to the Hyundai Ioniq, which has been in the country for quite a while already. And here some bits of information about the forthcoming model based on what Nissan in the Philippines shared early last year. A fully charged Nissan Leaf is expected to cover 311 kilometers, and the latest version (Nissan Leaf e+), can travel up to 400 kilometers. Aside producing no direct emissions, the Nissan Leaf generates a running noise level of 21 decibels. The Nissan Leaf can accelerate from zero to 100kph in 7.9 seconds, thanks to its electric motor with a 40kwh battery that is capable of a maximum 148hp and 320Nm torque. Nissan Leaf owners can charge their vehicle at home with a standard universal cable, and it should take 12 to 15 hours to reach full charge. A wall box can also be installed at home or in any establishment, and speed up charging time to about five to seven hours per charging session. Originally scheduled for introduction last year, the Nissan Leaf's arrival was delayed for various reasons. Nissan Philippines recently announced the launch set for Sunday, May 9, 2021. Photos from Nissan in the Philippines Also read: 2020 Nissan Leaf vs. the competition: Your other all-electric vehicle options Nissan LEAF reaches production volume of half a million units Nissan LEAF outpaces wind, fire in latest challenge

  • One dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine cuts COVID-19 spread by up to 50% within a household, a study found

    Protection from spreading COVID-19 to other people in a household kicked in at around 14 days after getting a vaccine.

  • Senators examine Caterpillar tax probe under former AG Barr’s office

    Two Democrat U.S. senators are questioning whether political interference during the Trump Administration hampered a Department of Justice investigation of heavy-equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc., according to an announcement this week by the Senate Finance Committee’s chairman. Former Attorney General William Barr, Caterpillar’s former lawyer, ran the department while the investigation was underway. The chair, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Or, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, wrote to the Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service, citing a November Reuters report that the probe of Caterpillar had “stalled” while Barr was AG.

  • COVID-19 vaccines may not offer complete protection for people with compromised immune systems

    If you have a weakened immune system, the COVID-19 vaccines may have a reduced effectiveness for you. Experts say it's still very important for you and those around you to get vaccinated, but it may be necessary for those with compromised immune systems to take extra precautions after vaccination. "We are aware that this population may not have the same beneficial response to vaccines that we see in others who are not immunosuppressed," Dr. Linda Finn, the director of hematology and bone marrow transplant at Ochsner Health, told ABC News.

  • India’s reputation is taking a battering in international media

    Critical coverage of Modi's handling of the coronavirus crisis has turned into a secondary crisis in India—one of free speech.

  • Delivery delays force Mexico to put off Sinovac second doses

    Mexican authorities said Thursday that delays in the delivery of 1.5 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine will mean that almost 1.3 million Mexicans won’t get their second doses on time. The Health Department said delaying the second shot beyond the recommended 35-day interval between the two doses will not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine. The department did not say when the delayed doses are expected to arrive, but said it was in talks with Sinovac to get the shipment “as soon as possible.”

  • Chinese companies considers mixing vaccines, booster shots

    Chinese vaccine makers are looking at mixing their jabs and whether a booster shot could help better protect against COVID-19. Sinovac and Sinopharm, the two Chinese manufacturers that combined have exported hundreds of millions of doses all over the world, say they're are considering combining their vaccines with those from other companies. Earlier this month, the head of China's Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said that current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus and mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness.

  • Hong Kong passes immigration law with 'exit ban' powers raising fears for activists and journalists

    Hong Kong has passed a new immigration law that allows city authorities to bar people from entering or leaving the global business hub, raising concerns that Chinese mainland-style “exit bans” could be used against activists. Diplomats, rights groups and lawyers have warned that the way the law is worded will give sweeping powers to the city’s immigration chief, who will not need to seek a court order to block people from boarding flights to and from Hong Kong. City authorities have rejected those concerns, saying the legislation aims to screen illegal immigrants given a backlog of asylum requests and will not infringe on free movement. Officials have also said the ban will only apply to flights heading to Hong Kong. But government assurances are largely falling flat in Hong Kong where many say the special territory’s unique way of life has disappeared as the ruling Chinese Communist Party tightens its grip. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year which criminalises vaguely defined crimes of subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion, punishable by up to life imprisonment. Authorities continue to defend the law as necessary to restore stability in the city, where mass pro-democracy protests lasted for months in 2019. But in the ten months since the national security law came into effect, prominent activists, lawyers, journalists and businesspeople have been arrested and detained.

  • No, Bucky Wasn’t Revealing He’s Bi in That ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Scene, Says Director

    For much of his tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character of James Buchanan Barnes — a.k.a. Bucky — has been something of a queer icon. As played by Sebastian Stan, Bucky always maintained a powerful emotional bond with his best friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a.k.a. Captain America, which only heightened when Steve risked […]

  • Indians turn to black market, unproven drugs as virus surges

    Ashish Poddar kept an ice pack on hand as he waited outside a New Delhi hospital for a black market dealer to deliver two drugs for his father, who was gasping for breath inside with COVID-19. As India faces a devastating surge of new coronavirus infections overwhelming its health care system, people are taking desperate measures to try to keep loved ones alive. In some cases they are turning to unproven medical treatments, in others to the black market for life-saving medications that are in short supply.

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones once compared himself to Tom Brady's infamous shirtless draft combine photo and it was prophetic

    Mac Jones is set to be the quarterback of the future for the New England Patriots, and it seems like he's been planning on it for some time.

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.

  • The FBI reportedly warned Giuliani in 2019 that Russia was using him as a tool to spread disinformation before the election

    Rudy Giuliani ignored the warnings and continued his quest to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

  • Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

    A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate's unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election complied Thursday with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. The release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret and ordered it made public. Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined.

  • Bombshell Letter: Gaetz Paid for Sex With Minor, Wingman Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyA confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time.“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old.“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”The letter, which The Daily Beast recently obtained, was written after Greenberg—who was under federal indictment—asked Roger Stone to help him secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.A series of private messages starting in late 2020—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations.“If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” Greenberg wrote to Stone, one message shows.“I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone replied. “I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”“I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” Stone wrote to Greenberg on Jan. 13.In a text message to The Daily Beast, Stone said that Greenberg had tried to hire him to assist with a pardon, but he denied asking for or receiving payment or interceding on his behalf. He did, however, confirm he had Greenberg prepare “a document explaining his prosecution.”In the private text messages to Stone, Greenberg described his activities with Gaetz, repeatedly referring to the Republican congressman by his initials, “MG,” or as “Matt.”“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement,” Greenberg wrote to Stone on Dec. 21. “They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage.”As part of the effort to obtain a pardon, Greenberg wrote multiple drafts of his confession letter. The Daily Beast obtained two typed versions and an earlier handwritten one. Certified forensic document examiner and handwriting expert Wendy Carlson compared the letter to writing samples obtained through two public records requests. She said it was her professional expert opinion that the person who authored a 2019 financial disclosure for Joel Greenberg, as well as Greenberg’s 2020 Board of Elections form, was the same as the author of the letter.“The person who authored the forms has been identified as the person who authored the letter,” Carlson said.The Crazy Case of Gaetz Wingman’s Fraudulent COVID Relief LoansIn those letters, Greenberg detailed his relationship with Gaetz. He confessed to paying young women for sex. And he claimed that he, Gaetz, and others had sex with a minor they believed to be 19 at the time. Greenberg said he learned she was underage on Sept. 4, 2017, from “an anonymous tip” and quickly contacted Gaetz.“Immediately I called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage,” Greenberg wrote. “He was equally shocked and disturbed by this revelation.”Greenberg continued in the handwritten draft that he “confronted” the then-17-year-old and explained to her “how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger.”“She apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people,” he continued. “There was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday.”But after she reached the age of legal consent in Florida, Greenberg re-established contact. As The Daily Beast previously reported, about five months after her 18th birthday, Gaetz sent Greenberg $900 in two Venmo transactions—one titled “Test” and the other titled “hit up ___.” The blank contained a nickname for this girl, and Greenberg paid her and two other women a total of $900 about six hours later.In his confession letter, Greenberg also admitted he facilitated Gaetz’s interactions with college students—and paid them on his behalf.“All of the girls were in college or post college and it was not uncommon for either myself or the Congressman to help anyone [sic] of these girls financially, whether it was a car payment, a flight home to see their family or something as simple as helping pay a speeding ticket,” Greenberg wrote.A partial record of Greenberg’s Venmo and Cash App transactions suggests that payments were usually for a lot more than “gas money.” The Daily Beast identified more than 150 Venmo payments from Greenberg to women, as well as more than 70 additional payments on the Cash App, that were generally between $300 and $500—though some exceeded $1,000. The Daily Beast also talked to 12 of the more than 40 different women who received money, and they all said they understood Greenberg was paying them at least in part for sex.Greenberg, a disgraced local politician in Florida, currently faces a sweeping 33-count indictment that ranges from stalking to sex trafficking. In March, The New York Times revealed that the initial investigation into the Seminole County tax official expanded as agents looked into his role in arranging paid sexual encounters for his friend, Matt Gaetz.Federal prosecutors have not criminally charged Gaetz—or even publicly confirmed the expansion of their probe. While Gaetz acknowledges the existence of the investigation, he denies having sex with an underage teen. But at some point, Greenberg began to cooperate with investigators, a development his lawyer has suggested poses a serious problem for Gaetz.That defense lawyer, Fritz Scheller, declined to comment for this story, citing attorney-client privilege.Gaetz’s office did not respond. However, Logan Circle Group, an outside public relations firm Gaetz has hired, sent the following statement:“Congressman Gaetz has never paid for sex nor has he had sex with a 17 year old as an adult. We are now one month after your outlet and others first reported such lies, and no one has gone on record to directly accuse him of either. Politico, however, has reported Mr. Greenberg threatening to make false accusations against others, which seems noteworthy for your story and in fact sounds like the entirety of your story. Congressman Gaetz has had no role in advocating for or against a pardon for Greenberg and doubts such a pardon was ever even considered.” Photo via Facebook The Politico article referred to in the statement does not say Greenberg was threatening to make false accusations against others, but does say that an associate claimed Greenberg had warned friends that “everyone is going to need a lawyer.”Neither the U.S. Secret Service nor federal prosecutors with the Middle District of Florida would provide comment for this article either, citing a policy of not confirming or denying the existence of an ongoing investigation.In the final months of the Trump presidency, Greenberg and Stone exchanged several texts about a pardon over the encrypted messaging app Signal. While images show that the pair frequently set messages to automatically delete, Greenberg regularly took screenshots of their communications.Stone, who received a presidential commutation in July but at the time had not yet been pardoned, communicated with Greenberg for months about the latter’s desire for a pardon.The messages show that in November, the pair discussed putting together a “document,” which later took the form of a confession letter and background missive about all the ways in which Greenberg had been loyal to Trump. In their early conversations, Greenberg told Stone that the letter was “about 8-10 pages” and asked if it should be shortened.“No,” Stone replied, “use as much space as you need to tell the story fully but be certain to include your leader ship [sic] for Trump prominently.”Greenberg almost immediately responded that he had “killed” himself for Trump. “And I’ve killed my self [sic] for Matt,” he said. Obtained by the Daily Beast The letter went through multiple drafts and detailed Greenberg’s encounters with Gaetz, but it also focused on Greenberg’s early support of Trump’s run in 2016, such as posting a “Super Trump” highway billboard on Interstate-4. (A version of the letter actually includes the image Greenberg used for the billboard.)On Nov. 20, 2020, Stone told Greenberg he had received “the document” and would show it to the team that “got me my commutation.”“I will review it with them and give you a budget. This is very doable and the time is now,” Stone wrote.An update from Stone came just after midnight on Dec. 8: “Your thing is being looked at and I will have an answer by Saturday as to whether you have a viable shot for justice and how to go about it.”“Thank you so much Roger,” Greenberg replied. “I am very thankful for you. I pray that the Lord will help. I remain optimistic and will wait to hear back from you.”Stone quickly sought to dampen expectations surrounding “the whole pardon circus.”“This is treacherous territory with a lot of different players such as Jared and Giuliani playing a hand,” Stone wrote, presumably referring to Trump adviser Jared Kushner and the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. “I have two things I’m trying to get done. Sit tight.”On Dec. 21, Greenberg told Stone that government investigators were pressing him to cooperate. “The FBI, DOJ, Secret Service and a bunch of people from DC have repeatedly made attempts to meet with my [sic] lately. I have declined. But they are definitely ramping up pressure.”“They want me to flip,” he continued. “They have made offers which I’ve declined. I even fired my lawyers this week because they tried to convince me to cooperate and that a pardon was impossible.”Greenberg then revealed to Stone that his former lawyers were aware of the “whole story” regarding Matt Gaetz’s role.“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement. They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage. So naturally they think that is my golden ticket,” Greenberg wrote.“And while I have not had any communication with MG, he absolutely has to know that the sex charge they hit me with would be what they would hit him with,” Greenberg continued.A distressed Greenberg told Stone that he felt “abandoned" by his allies, but emphasized that Gaetz—who was ”like a son” to the President of the United States—could save him: “One conversation with POTUS and he can get this done and it all goes away.”Greenberg said that while he had discussed pardons with Gaetz’s lawyer, he had not heard a reply and would “have to do what's best for me and my family” after Trump left office.“You think MG is going to come visit me in prison?” he said, then proposed the $250,000 Bitcoin deposit.Stone replied that he had considered those points, but “cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”As Trump neared his final days in office, he signaled an intent to issue a wave of pardons, and reports at the time suggested legal reprieve could be had for the right price. Stone communicated with Greenberg about his efforts to navigate the heavy traffic of pardon-seekers. On Dec. 23, Trump pardoned Stone for the crimes from his 2019 conviction. The next day, on Christmas Eve, Stone acknowledged to Greenberg that he was having difficulty with the Gaetz dimension.“It is hard for me to understand why MG would do nothing[.] Yes he is potentially damaged if the matter goes forward,” Stone wrote. The three men—Greenberg, Stone, and Gaetz—all shared a friendship dating back several years, and Stone apparently couldn’t figure out why Gaetz wouldn’t help Greenberg get a pardon.But on the morning of Jan. 13, Greenberg received this text from Stone: “Today is the day. We will know by the end of the day. I think you sent me some document but it disappeared. I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident.”There was only a week left in the Trump presidency. It’s unclear if money was ever exchanged, but Greenberg offered to pay extra if Stone could, in fact, get him a pardon.“If you can get this done today I’ll add another 50k,” Greenberg texted Stone.In a subsequent message, Stone wrote that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone had taken Greenberg’s name out of the list of hundreds of people who might be pardoned. Cipollone didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday, but according to three people familiar with the matter, Greenberg’s name repeatedly made it to the Trump White House for a presidential pardon. The Daily Beast was shown an image of one such list, and Greenberg’s name and a favorable mini-profile were indeed included.Administration officials swiftly shot down Greenberg’s application, however, and several senior White House officials at the time said they were not even aware that Stone was involved in a behind-the-scenes maneuvering.But as Stone explained it in a Jan. 30 text—a full 10 days after Trump left office—Gaetz was partly to blame.“What I don’t understand is why MJ would not help me at all and actually told me not to help you which I tried to do anyway. In the end it would not have mattered. Cipollone killed everything we wanted to get done and that includes stuff MG wanted,” Stone wrote, immediately clarifying that “MJ” was a typo and that he meant “MG.”“Ok. He actually said not to help me? Wow,” Greenberg replied.“If you repeat it you’re really going to hurt me,” Stone warned.“I won’t Roger. I don’t and haven’t talked to him. I won’t,” Greenberg said.Stone acknowledged Thursday night that there may be “copies of correspondence between me and Mr. Greenberg,” but he questioned whether they were complete, unedited, or accurate.“I made no formal or informal effort in regard to a pardon for Mr. Greenberg,” Stone said. “I recall requesting a document explaining his prosecution The [sic] details of which I was unfamiliar with.”“I never requested or received a penny from Mr. Greenberg,” he added. “I recall him offering to retain me and I declined. To be clear I did advocate pardons for a number of people who I had [sic] been unfairly treated by the justice system and was compensated by no one for doing so.”“Urge you to be very careful,” Stone said at the end of his text. “I will take any appropriate legal action in the event that you publish anything that is false or defamatory. Sounds to me like you have been presented some kind of cut and paste record.”—With additional reporting by Asawin Suebsaeng and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Clean out our insides': Ethiopia detains Tigrayans amid war

    Ethiopia has swept up thousands of ethnic Tigrayans into detention centers across the country on accusations that they are traitors, often holding them for months and without charges, the AP has found. The detentions, mainly but not exclusively of military personnel, are an apparent attempt to purge state institutions of the Tigrayans who once dominated them, as the government enters its sixth month of fighting in the Tigray region. Detainees, families and visitors spoke of hundreds or even more than 1,000 people in at least nine individual locations, including military bases and an agricultural college.