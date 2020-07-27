New poll shows Americans increasingly think the country is headed in the wrong direction

More Americans now believe the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any earlier point since President Trump took office, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Sunday. Eight in 10 Americans said the country is heading the wrong way just 100 days ahead of the November election. After months of downplaying the severity of the coronavirus crisis, Trump last week urged Americans to wear masks to help slow the virus' spread. Just 32 percent of respondents said they supported Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-eight percent said the economy is in good shape, down from 67 percent in January.

The poll was based on a survey of 1,057 U.S. adults conducted July 16–20. It has a margin of error of ±4.3 percentage points. Read the full results at The Associated Press.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump only pivoted on coronavirus after reportedly being warned of spikes among 'our people' in red states

The GOP cancels the convention of Trump's dreams

What Tom Cotton's 'necessary evil' comment says about America

