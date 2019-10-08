Democrats Demand Envoy Testimony on Oct. 16: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on Tuesday canceled his scheduled testimony before House impeachment investigators looking into President Donald Trump’s activities involving Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments:

Democrats Demand Envoy’s Testimony on Oct. 16 (6:14 p.m.)

Three House committees issued a subpoena demanding that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, appear for testimony on Oct. 16 and produce records from his personal devices two days earlier.

Sondland had been scheduled to testify Tuesday morning, but the committees learned less than an hour before the closed-door hearing was to begin that he had been ordered by the Trump administration not to appear.

Sondland has told the House committees that he turned the records over to the State Department, which has refused to provide them to Congress.

“There is no valid basis to withhold documents from the committees by relying on instructions from Secretary Pompeo,” the chairmen said.

Trump Won’t Participate in Impeachment Inquiry (5:10 p.m.)

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter Tuesday that Trump and his administration won’t participate in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

“You have designed and implemented your inquiry in a manner that violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process,” Cipollone wrote in an eight-page letter laying out the White House’s concerns about the inquiry. “Put simply, you seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they have freely chosen.”

Democrats Seek Mueller Material for Inquiry (1:29 p.m.)

The House Judiciary Committee asked a federal judge in Washington to allow access to still-secret materials from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, contending that they’re needed for the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Justice Department lawyers opposed the request, arguing that lawmakers haven’t shown they’re entitled to override grand jury secrecy. Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, said in a friend-of-the-court brief that without a formal House vote, the impeachment inquiry doesn’t meet the standard of a “judicial proceeding” that might entitle Democrats to the records.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell questioned what power the Justice Department has to require the House “to demonstrate that it is starting an impeachment inquiry?”

The judge cited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Sept. 24 statement that an inquiry had been initiated, as well as the committee’s authorization granted in July to pursue grand jury materials.

Howell didn’t rule on the Democrats’ request. She ordered both sides to submit additional information.

Giuliani Mulls Graham’s Invitation to Testify (12:06 p.m.)

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he’s not certain whether he’ll take up Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham’s invitation to testify about Ukraine matters because his information may be privileged.

“Love Lindsey, but I am still a lawyer and I will have to deal with privilege,” Giuliani told CNN. He added, “Given the nature of his invitation about my concerns I might be able to do it without discussing privileged information.” -- Billy House

House to Subpoena Envoy as Testimony Blocked (11:47 a.m.)

Three House committees said they are subpoenaing one of Trump’s top diplomats to provide documents and testimony after the State Department blocked him from appearing before the panels less than an hour before a closed-door hearing was to start.

The Democratic chairmen said that among the things they’re seeking from are “communications from his personal devices” that Sondland has turned over to the State Department.

The State Department is withholding them from the committee, in defiance of a subpoena to Secretary Michael Pompeo, the chairmen said. -- Billy House

Biden Spokesman Calls Giuliani a Liar (11:03 a.m.)

Joe Biden’s spokesman called Rudy Giuliani a “noted conspiracist and liar” and said calling him to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee would “further discredit” the panel’s reputation under Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in an emailed statement, “At this rate, all that comes out of Rudy Giuliani’s mouth is just a noun, a verb, and a disproven lie about Joe Biden.” -- Billy House