New poll shows California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead in recall effort

A new poll suggests a slight majority of Californians would vote against a recall for Governor Gavin Newsom. Alexei Koseff, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the effort.

- A new survey finds more than 52% of likely voters would vote no if a recall election for California Governor Gavin Newsom was held today. Organizers behind the effort to oust Newsom say that they've submitted enough signatures to force a recall vote for the Democratic governor. But officials are still in the process of verifying those signatures.

So for more on this, let's bring in Alexei Koseff. He's a reporter for the "San Francisco Chronicle", and the one who broke the story about Newsom attending a dinner while his state was in a partial lockdown. Before diving into what the survey could mean for the governor, can we just talk a little bit about the three men behind the recall effort?

They recently launched a podcast called "Friday Night at the French Laundry", which is the name of the restaurant where Gavin Newsom was found eating. Can we sort of talk a little bit, you know, about the fallout from him being caught at that dinner? You'd think it was kind of a minor misstep, but it turned into a major deal for him.

ALEXEI KOSEFF: Yeah, I definitely thought it was going to be a minor misstep when I first reported on it. It was certainly sort of an eye-catching incident, but I didn't expect that it would spiral into this really existential threat to his political career.

I think the reason is because it crystallized for people-- a lot of people who were frustrated with him exactly what it was about his pandemic response that they were so irritated and angered by. Which was that he seemed to have this sort of elitist, above the fold, you know, better than everybody else sort of approach to governing, whether or not that was true. And so they sort of turned it into this symbol for their whole campaign against him.

And, you know, it absolutely injected new life into this recall campaign that really looked like it wasn't going anywhere. This is actually, you know, probably the third serious attempt to recall the governor just since he took office in 2019. And they had a November deadline, and had only collected, you know, maybe a third of the signatures they needed to get on the ballot.

So without getting the extension that they did from a judge to collect more signatures, and without this French Laundry scandal sort of turning all this attention onto the governor's missteps, the recall might never have gained the traction that it needed to make the ballot.

- So as we said earlier, a new survey from Probolsky Research found that if a recall was held today, more than 52.5% of likely voters would vote no. 34.6% would vote yes. And 12.9% are unsure. So what does that say about Governor Newsom's popularity in the state? You know, when you see numbers like this, a governor, a politician, generally they'd say, the numbers are in my favor.

ALEXEI KOSEFF: You know, I would agree that the numbers are in his favor at this moment. And this level of polling is certainly consistent with some of the other early polling that we've seen. But, you know, I don't know that it says a whole lot about Gavin Newsom himself as much as about the electorate of the state. I mean, this is a-- California is a state that has tilted so heavily Democratic over the past few decades.

And so what you're seeing there is it looks like, you know, a base of Republican voters. That 34% is pretty much in line with the vote that Donald Trump got in California in November. And a base of Democratic voters who are unlikely to support a recall against a sitting Democratic governor. And an undecided group in there, too.

So, you know, it's hard to say that this is a slam dunk for Gavin Newsom to hang on to his seat, because there's so much that could happen between now and then. But it certainly shows that this is a pretty uphill climb for people who would want to oust a Democrat in California.

- So let's sort of explore the possibility, though, because as you point out, a lot of things can happen between now and then. And I think if there's anything that we've learned, it's that this pandemic, and the way that it goes, and the way that it's handled, can, you know, sort of-- can improve a politician's viability, or can tank it right away.

So what options do Democrats have if there is a chance that Newsom could lose? Should they run the risk of, I don't know, putting another prominent challenger on the ballot as well? I mean, what's the conversation amongst Democrats in regards to this effort?

ALEXEI KOSEFF: Well, that's what makes the recall such a tricky type of election to run. Because it's divided into two questions. And the first is, should Newsom be recalled? Yes or no? And the second question is, if he's recalled, who should replace him? And Newsom can't put his name in that second question.

So Democrats basically have to decide, should they run someone as, essentially, a challenger, as a backup in case Newsom loses on that first question? Or should they just leave that, you know, to Republicans and other kind of minor challengers? And just, you know, basically try and undermine the legitimacy of this recall and tell people to vote no and hope that's enough.

And in 2003, which is the only other time that California has had a recall election before, Democrats really tried to hang together and not put anybody on the ballot. And then at the last minute, the Lieutenant Governor of California, who was also a Democrat, jumped on the ballot.

And a lot of Democrats are still angry thinking that he helped sort of give the push to the recall campaign by showing that there might be a viable alternative. So right now, Democrats are really trying to hold everybody together, trying to unify the party and show that, you know, this is-- they're making the argument that this is sort of a right wing Republican recall and trying to unify the party around Newsom.

But certainly, there are some prominent Democrats who are privately sort of weighing their options. And I think what you'll see is closer to the election, which hasn't actually been called yet, when we get to that filing deadline, people will probably assess then how strong or weak Newsom is looking and how good their own chances are. Because if they run, and he doesn't lose, then they've sort of basically spoiled themselves with the Democratic establishment in the state probably forever.

- So right now, are there any stand-out Republicans entering the race to replace Newsom?

ALEXEI KOSEFF: Well, there's Republicans who have been jumping in for weeks and months now. You've got the former mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, who has been sort of tipped as someone who could run statewide for years. You've got John Cox. He's a businessman who ran in 2018. And he lost to Gavin Newsom then. You've got a former Congressman, Doug Ose.

And there's some rumored challengers out there, too, including the former Trump administration official Richard Grenell. So it could definitely be a large and interesting field. In 2003, there were over 130 people who ran, not all major, but it's a pretty low bar to get on the ballot. And so you're looking at a lot of people who are likely to at least be considering their options.

- Alexei Koseff, thank you so much.

ALEXEI KOSEFF: Thanks for having me.

