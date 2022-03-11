Poll shows hypothetical matchup in New York governor's race

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York
  • Andrew Cuomo
    Andrew Cuomo
    56th Governor of New York

A new poll shows a hypothetical matchup between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Recommended Stories