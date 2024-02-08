Poll shows Suozzi, Pilip locked in tight race to replace George Santos
A new poll shows the race on Long Island to replace disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos remains tight.
Disney reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
All's fair in love and football.
Oil prices rose after the US killed a militia commander in Iraq and Israel rejected a Hamas ceasefire proposal, indicating no clear end date to the conflict in the region. Fading concerns of oversupply are also putting upward pressure on prices.
Experts explore the claims made by self-proclaimed "barefooters" on TikTok.
Hackers have begun mass exploiting a third vulnerability affecting Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance, new public data shows. Last week, Ivanti said it had discovered two new security flaws — tracked as CVE-2024-21888 and CVE-2024-21893 — affecting Connect Secure, its remote access VPN solution used by thousands of corporations and large organizations worldwide. According to its website, Ivanti has more than 40,000 customers, including universities, healthcare organizations, and banks, whose technology allows their employees to log in from outside the office.
It's a "Choose Your Own Adventure" at 3B this fantasy baseball season. Andy Behrens breaks down the position for 2024.
Here's how to attend the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, including where, when and how much it costs.
Health insurer Oscar Health says it's going to be profitable in 2024.
Speaking with Nissan representatives, we believe we have an idea of when the next-generation Nissan Leaf EV will launch.
Join us while we dig under the couch cushions in search of fun news from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.
General Motors has hired battery expert and ex-Tesla executive Kurt Kelty to be the automaker's new vice president of batteries -- a brand new role for the company. Kelty will join GM at a time when the company has struggled to increase the output of the battery packs for its new Ultium platform, which is supposed to power its next-generation electric vehicles. “The foundation that GM has established coupled with Kurt’s exceptional battery expertise in leading battery chemistry development, establishing partnerships, building out supply chains and partnering closely with teams that have developed leading battery systems will help us achieve our electrification goals and position GM as a leader in EV technology,” GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement.
Dermatologists agree: This Mario Badescu mask is the real deal.
2025 Kia Carnival gets a mild styling update with a big powertrain addition: a turbocharged hybrid engine. It goes on sale this summer.
GlassAI is a purely software approach to improving images, what they call a neural image signal processor (ISP). ISPs are basically what take the raw sensor output — often flat, noisy and distorted — and turn that into the sharp, colorful images we see. The ISP is also increasingly complex, as phone makers like Apple and Google like to show, synthesizing multiple exposures, quickly detecting and sharpening faces, adjusting for tiny movements, and so on.
The Kings hilariously played Brandon Aiyuk's catch on repeat while the Pistons' starting lineup was being announced on Wednesday night.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
In just the U.S. alone, poor sleeping habits not only impact the economy to hundreds of billions of dollars, but can also lead to health problems like heart disease and depression. There are plenty of apps and devices out there helping people track and monitor their sleep. Stellar Sleep co-founders George Wang and Edrei Chua say much of that is geared toward people with occasional sleep problems, not chronic insomnia, which is defined as having sleep problems three or more nights a week for over three months.