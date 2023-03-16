New Poll Shows Trump Expanding Lead Over DeSantis

Ari Blaff
·2 min read

A poll released by Quinnipiac on Wednesday revealed that former president Donald Trump has widened his lead over Florida governor Ron DeSantis by four percentage points from last month.

Among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, the Quinnipiac GOP primary preference poll found that Trump garnered the support of 46 percent, while DeSantis claimed 32 percent among a list of 14 potential GOP candidates. This represents a four-point swing away from DeSantis from the firm’s February poll.

In a head-to-head contest between the two for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, the numbers are even more strongly in favor of Trump, with the former president grabbing 51 percent of primary voters as opposed to DeSantis’s 40 percent.

“DeSantis might be the buzz in the GOP conversation, but for now Trump is seeing no erosion and, in fact, enjoys a bump in his lead in the Republican primary,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy noted in an official statement following publication of the survey.

The polling further revealed that in a presidential matchup between President Joe Biden and Trump, Biden leads Trump by five percentage points at the moment. However, when Biden faces DeSantis, Biden edges out DeSantis by just a single percentage point.

Although he hasn’t announced his intention to run, DeSantis has done well in Quinnipiac polling, while official candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have struggled so far in the polls.

Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations appointed by Trump, leads the remaining pack of Republican hopefuls, earning the backing of just 5 percent of respondents.

In February, Haley announced her intention to run for the Republican nomination, calling for a “new generation of leadership” in her campaign video.

Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and author of Woke Inc., is currently polling at the very bottom of the field, well below dark-horse candidates Governor Chris Sununu (N.H.), former governor Chris Christie (N.J.), Representative Liz Cheney (Wyo.), and Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Tim Scott (S.C.).

“To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That’s why I am running for president,” Ramaswamy told National Review in mid February.

