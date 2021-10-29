New Poll Shows Youngkin, Fellow Republicans Sweeping Virginia

Echelon Insights is out with yet another poll showing Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of Terry McAuliffe in the hotly contested race for the governor’s mansion.

In a sample of 611 likely voters, 49 percent supported Youngkin and 46 percent preferred McAuliffe, Virginia’s governor from 2014-2018.

The same survey showed Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares — the GOP’s candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively — ahead of their Democratic opponents. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans, Youngkin’s lead is entirely attributable to his 17 point advantage with independents.

Data collected by Echelon would seem to lend further credence to the narrative that Youngkin’s surging poll numbers are due to the contrast he’s drawn with McAuliffe on education, emphasizing parents’ role in the system. That contrast appears to have yielded Youngkin a 15 point advantage with K-12 parents.

President Joe Biden, who McAuliffe has called upon to join him on the stump in Old Dominion, has an approval rating that is underwater by seven points.

Both the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight polling averages show Youngkin ahead as of Friday afternoon.

