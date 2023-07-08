Public doesn't back Labour's tax raid on private schools, poll suggests

Sir Keir Starmer meets politics students from St George’s School Harpenden - Paul Grover/Telegraph

Labour have been accused by private schools of misjudging the public mood with their plans to remove the sector’s tax breaks.

According to a poll commissioned by the Independent Schools Council (ISC) and carried out by Public First, a total of 48 per cent of respondents agreed that private schools should keep their tax relief, including the VAT exemption on fees.

However, 30 per cent said this should be conditional on increasing “the amount they do for the public benefit”, while 18 per cent said they should keep the tax breaks regardless.

Thirty-seven per cent believed they should not be entitled to tax relief, while 15 per cent said they did not know.

Under Labour’s policy, private schools would lose their 20 per cent VAT exemption, while also having to pay business rates.

Excessive spending pledges

The ISC claimed that Labour had made education spending pledges that would exceed the expected revenue they would receive from the tax changes by more than a billion pounds.

According to the body, the party has made nearly £2.2 billion in costed policies, such as on teacher recruitment and introducing teacher retention payments.

The EDSK think-tank said that VAT on fees would raise £991 million, but according to the ISC once a Labour pledge not to levy VAT on children with special needs is taken into account, this falls to about £895 million.

The ISC said this left a gap of nearly £1.3 billion between their expected revenue and promised spending.

Julie Robinson, the chief executive of the ISC, said: “We have consistently said that Labour’s policy would not raise the money it claims.

“We support the idea of a fully funded education system, but penalising parents through a tax on school choice is not the way to go about it.

“We would welcome the opportunity to work with the Labour Party to build on the good work already being done by our schools to improve education for all.”

Labour disputes findings

A Labour source disputed the poll findings, pointing to a separate survey conducted for the Daily Mirror by Redfield and Wilton last year, which found that 62 per cent thought that private schools should lose their charitable status.

The source said: “These flawed costings add to yet more discredited, partial analysis from the ISC, which is losing support among its own members.

“Recent more robust polling has shown that ending private schools’ tax breaks is overwhelmingly popular with the public.

“All of Labour’s education policies, including our plans to embed world-class teaching in state schools and invest in early-years speech and language interventions, are fully costed and funded.

“Labour will deliver high and rising standards in state schools by ending private schools’ tax breaks because we believe excellence is for everyone.”

