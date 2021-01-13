Poll: Support drops for a Trump run in 2024

Days after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, 40 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents said they would vote for President Donald Trump if he ran in the 2024 Republican primary, a drop in support over the last two months, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday.

In November, by contrast, 53 percent in those same categories said they supported a 2024 run.

“President Trump’s role in fomenting last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is negatively impacting his future political prospects — even among his base,” said Kyle Dropp, co-founder and president of Morning Consult.

In a speech outside the White House before the riots of Jan. 6, Trump told his supporters that they would “never take back our country with weakness.” His remarks have led to calls for a second impeachment, which the House is expected to vote on Wednesday, as well as potential criminal charges against the president.

Trump issued a video statement last week in which he condemned the violence and promised that those who broke the law “will pay,” but on Tuesday he defended his pre-riot remarks as “totally appropriate.”

The only other person to clear double-digit support for a potential 2024 run in the latest poll was Vice President Mike Pence, with 18 percent saying they would vote for him.

Among all respondents, 55 percent said Trump should resign the presidency, with 54 percent approving of the Senate’s removing Trump from office if successfully impeached by the House.

Poll results also showed strong support for another stimulus package to combat the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with 84 percent in favor and 68 percent saying Congress should pass another stimulus package immediately.

The poll was conducted Jan. 8-11 among 1,996 registered voters, including 702 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.

