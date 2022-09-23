Poll: A third of the public doesn't believe Trump had classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

A third of the public does not believe former President Donald Trump had classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, a poll released Thursday by Marquette Law School found.

Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed who identify as Republicans believe Trump had classified documents, while 61% did not, the survey found.

The poll also found that 65% of those surveyed who identify as independent believe Trump had the government documents, while 34% did not.

Of Democrats surveyed, most of them – at 93% – believe he had the documents, while only 7% did not, according to the poll.

Pages from the order by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon naming Raymond Dearie as special master to serve as an independent arbiter and to review records seized during the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, is photographed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ORG XMIT: DCJE393

It also asked Republican respondents whether they’d like to see Trump run in 2024. The result showed an 8 percentage point decrease when the same question was asked in a July poll and this poll in September among Republicans who believe the former president should run in 2024.

Between July 5-12 of this year, 74% of Republicans surveyed said they would like Trump to run in the next presidential election; between Sept. 7-14, that number decreased to 66%.

Latest on Mar-a-Lago investigation: Appeals court grants DOJ investigative access to classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago

New York lawsuit: Trump, family members sued by New York AG Letitia James, accused of massive fraud

The survey was conducted Sept. 7-14, interviewing 1,448 adults across the country, with a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.

The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August and collected 15 sets of classified documents. The Department of Justice is reviewing 100 individual documents for possible criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Poll: A third of Americans don't believe Trump had classified material