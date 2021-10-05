Poll: Two in 5 Latino adults in U.S. say they've been victims of a scam in the past year

Data: AARP; Chart: Axios Visuals

Latinos in the U.S. are more affected than other groups by scammers pretending to be utility companies or young family members in danger, with 2 in 5 Latino adults saying they've been victims of a scam in the past year, according to an AARP poll.

By the numbers: 23% of Latino adults in the U.S. say they are very concerned about falling prey to identity theft, compared to 17% of white non-Hispanics and 20% of Black non-Hispanics.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Latinos are the population group least likely to ever provide personal information for offers of a prize or gift, per the report, making them theoretically less susceptible to certain scams.

Yet they report a lower rate of usage of protective software, like robocall blockers, antivirus or pop-up blockers, than white and Black non-Hispanics. That exposes Latinos more to internet- and phone call-based scams.

Context: Fraud spiked across almost all categories last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Across all demographics, 1 in 5 adults reports having lost money to a scam and more than a half say they have fallen victim more than once, per the AARP poll.

Get more news that matters about Latinos in the hemisphere, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sign up for the Axios Latino newsletter.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free