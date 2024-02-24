Poll: Voters across Myrtle Beach area reveal their GOP choice for president

The South Carolina GOP primary is today, and it appears former President Donald Trump is garnering the most support across the Grand Strand.

The Sun News spoke to over 30 voters at three polls in North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach. Of them, 23 said they voted for Trump and 13 said they voted for former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley. These results echo polls that consistently find Trump with a lead in South Carolina, including a lead of more than 30 points in the website FiveThirtyEight’s model.

Both candidates held rallies in Horry County in February —Trump had thousands appear and Haley had 650 people attend.

Most Trump supporters said immigration — specifically border control —foreign policy and the economy are the most important to them.

“He is the best candidate by bar, we need somebody to get the country back on track,” said Jonathan Messimer of Myrtle Beach. He identifies as a conservative Republican and has voted for Trump previously.

Warren Lilly wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” sweatshirt to vote. Lily said he had to flip it up and hide the message of the sweatshirt in order to vote. He voted for Trump because he believes the former president will stop wars and crime.

Warren Lilly, right, and Carolyn Lilly, right, with their dog Milly. Warren said he voted for Donald Trump in the GOP primary and wore a Let’s Go Brandon sweatshirt to show his support for the presidential candidate. He had to flip up his sweatshirt in order to vote as people are not allowed to wear political gear into the polls.

Two other Trump supporters told The Sun News they voted for Trump because they like his policies but dislike him as a person.

“He’s an ogre who doesn’t know when to shut his mouth,” said Surfside resident David Partin. “I like his results but not how we get there.”

Many Haley supporters said they voted for her because they want someone level-headed in office. They support her conservative ideals and say she can unite the country. The Sun News met the most Haley voters in North Myrtle Beach.

“I’m tired of the antics and the scandals. She seems relatively normal,” said Bob Reeder of North Myrtle Beach.

There were also a two Democrats who said they voted for Haley, John Anderson and Gary Genser.

Anderson of North Myrtle Beach said he voted for Haley because he prefers her to Trump but plans to vote for Joe Biden in the general election. Genser, also of North Myrtle Beach, said he identifies as a moderate Democrat and voted for Haley because he doesn’t want his choices to be “two old men.”

Horry County had the highest amount of earlier voters for the GOP primary, with over 25,000 people sending in early ballots, according to WMBF.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. and you can find your polling location here. If you are in line when the polls close, you will be allowed to vote. You will need to bring a valid photo ID in order to vote.