Poll: Voters have mixed feelings about Trump as 2024 presidential race comes into focus

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·3 min read

As the 2024 presidential election rapidly nears, American voters are giving "mixed signals" about former President Donald Trump and his legal woes, a new Quinnipiac University poll found.

More than half of Americans believe that the allegations being investigated in the Manhattan district attorney's office's hush-money probe are very serious (55%) and that criminal charges (57%) should disqualify Trump for running for president again.

But some six in 10 people (62%) believe that the investigation involving the former president — which could soon produce criminal charges for Trump, a first in U.S. history — is motivated by politics, not law, according to the poll.

Trump has already declared his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The survey of 1,788 adults, taken between March 23-27, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3%.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Former President Donald Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championship on March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Former President Donald Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championship on March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.

Americans give 'mixed signals' on Trump, according to poll

  • Possible NYC Trump indictment: Some 88% of Democrats and 55% of independents believe that criminal charges should disqualify Trump for running for president again, while some 75% of Republicans believe that criminal charges should have no bearing on whether Trump can run for the nation’s highest office again.

  • Truth Social post: Almost 7 in 10 Americans (69%) believe that when Trump urged his followers on his social media site Truth Social to protest his possible arrest and “take our nation back” that he was “mainly acting out of concern for himself,” not democracy.

  • Trump's legacy: More than half (58%) of registered voters believe that Trump had a mainly negative impact on the Republican party, while some 36% think his impact was mostly positive. Six in 10 registered voters do not support Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. Among Republicans, 72% believe Trump’s impact was mostly positive and 70% support MAGA.

  • 2024 GOP candidates: Out of a list of 15 Republicans who have declared a 2024 presidential run or are expected to, Trump receives 47% of support among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 33%. Former Vice President Mike Pence receives 5% and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley receives 4%. The other candidates’ support fell under 2%, according to the poll.

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Canal Point, Fla., on March 29, 2019.
President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Canal Point, Fla., on March 29, 2019.

Trump or DeSantis v. Biden

In a hypothetical match-up between Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024, Biden would receive 48% of votes to Trump’s 46%, according to the poll.

But those odds flip in a Biden-DeSantis match-up, where Biden would receive 46% of the vote and DeSantis would receive 48%, the poll said.

  • Favorability: Thirty-seven percent of respondents say they have a favorable opinion of Joe Biden, compared to Trump and DeSantis’ 36% favorable each. Some 56% say their opinion of Biden is unfavorable, 58% say their Trump opinion is unfavorable and 39% say their DeSantis opinion is unfavorable.

  • Trustworthiness: Some 41% of voters say Biden is honest, while 54% say he is not. About 41% of voters also trust that DeSantis is honest, while 40% say he is not. And only 29% of voters say Trump is honest, compared to 65% who say he is not.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump gets 'mixed signals' from voters on 2024 presidential race: poll

Recommended Stories

  • Trump turning to video messages to bypass traditional media

    As Donald Trump rails against a possible indictment in New York, his team is leaning into a strategy that has quietly become a become a cornerstone of his 2024 presidential campaign: releasing made-for-social media videos reacting to the news and outlining his agenda for a possible second term. In one video, Trump thanked supporters for attending his recent Texas rally and asked them to “sign up, donate and volunteer for our campaign.”

  • Postal supervisor in Massachusetts charged with stealing $53,000 in travel reimbursement scheme

    Anthony Fernandes, a Postal Service supervisor in Buzzards Bay, Mass., has been charged with theft of $52,987 in a travel reimbursement scheme.

  • Britain is failed by a political class incapable of doing what it promises

    Who said this? “I announce today that we will be introducing – first in 20 of the worst crime hotspots and then across the whole of Britain – targeted policing to cut burglary and crime.” Was it Rishi Sunak on Monday or Tony Blair in 1998? Actually it was the latter, but it might well have been our current Prime Minister, even if his pilot scheme is only in 10 crime “hotspots” rather than 20.

  • MLB opening day offers clocks, shift bans, Ohtani and Judge

    A major shift in how Major League Baseball is played. Aaron Judge aiming at his own home run record, Shohei Ohtani trending with every pitch and swing, Dusty Baker trying to win another World Series ring. Opening day is Thursday and the full slate includes games at Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium.

  • A majority of Americans think a criminal indictment should disqualify Trump for 2024

    A new poll on the implications of Trump being criminally charged showed a deep partisan split, with some good news for the former president.

  • Michigan Democrats Rise, and Try to Turn a Battleground Blue

    The governor of Michigan is considered one of her party’s brightest stars. Her state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature is rapidly approving a raft of ambitious priorities. The Democratic Party is planning to host one of its earliest presidential primaries in Michigan, while the state’s Republican Party is in chaos. Seven years after Michigan helped cement Donald Trump’s presidential victory, the state has transformed into a new — if fragile — focal point of Democratic power, testing the promis

  • Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline 2023 Essence Fest

    Hip hop takes center stage at this summer's Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans as the event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the genre with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. Rap artist Doug E. Fresh will curate special performances by other soon-to-be announced hip hop pioneers, while Hill will mark the 25th anniversary of her five-time Grammy-winning album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

  • Jennifer Aniston reacts to Adam Sandler wearing a sweatshirt on the red carpet after she texted him not to

    In true Adam Sandler fashion, the actor showed up in a sweatshirt to the "Murder Mystery 2" premiere, and Jennifer Aniston had something to say about it.

  • Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo: Who are the Nashville officers who took down Covenant School shooter?

    Who are the Nashville cops who put down an active shooter in a Christian elementary school Monday?

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview

    Editor’s note: This report has been updated to correct a problem with an earlier photo. Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) blasted former President Trump on Tuesday, saying that he was “absolutely horrific” during his interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity. “I watched that and I thought, ‘Where is Donald Trump?'” Chaffetz said…

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Donald & Melania Trump Reportedly Aren't Interested in 'Disrupting Their Lifestyle' While Dealing With the Former President's Legal Issues

    There’s been plenty of news swirling around Donald Trump with his possible indictment looming and his third run for president. As for Melania Trump, she prefers to stay out of the limelight and enjoy her life at Mar-a-Lago after a tumultuous four years in Washington, D.C. Melania didn’t really enjoy her time as a political […]

  • Chris Christie Warns: 'It's Not Gonna End Nicely' For Donald Trump

    "His end will not be a calm and quiet conclusion," the former Trump ally predicted.

  • GOP Senators Break With Trump Over 'Offensive' Jan. 6 Tribute At Texas Rally

    "What happened on that day was as close to an attempted insurrection as we’ve seen in a very long time," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said.

  • Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post

    Twitter on Tuesday restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) congressional account for seven days after she repeatedly posted an image of a poster about a rally called “Trans Day of Vengeance.” Greene tweeted about the event after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tenn. Police…

  • ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Brutally Fact-Checks Trump’s Weirdest Lie

    The actor has a theory to explain what's really going on.

  • China and Russia are locked in a death spiral

    Before 1914, the world lived in the era of the Great Powers. After 1945, we had the Cold War and the two superpowers. Then, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, we had the unipolar era of Western hegemony – one that we are now told is coming to an end.

  • Janet Protasiewicz's politicking, record on bench disqualify her from Supreme Court

    The race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court has sounded more like a campaign for governor or senator than should be for a judge who applies the law, not makes it.

  • Trump says that ‘his people’ did not post photo of him threatening Bragg with bat

    Former President Donald Trump denied in a new interview Monday that his team posted a photo of him holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, saying it may have been added to the article he posted “later.” “So you did not post the picture of you with a baseball…