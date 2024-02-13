Poll: Who won the California US Senate Debate?

Now that the four leading candidates in the U.S. Senate race in California have faced off at the Inside California Politics Senate Debate in San Francisco, we want to know who you think won.

Was it one of the three Democratic members of the House: Adam Schiff, Katie Porter or Barbara Lee? Or was it Republican candidate Steve Garvey, who has not held public office before?

Let us know who you think won in the poll below:

It has been over a year since Porter announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate race. Soon after, the two other House members, Lee and Schiff, launched their campaigns.

It wasn’t until the fall that Garvey announced he would enter the race after several months of speculation.

Which U.S. Senate candidate are people searching for the most?

Recent polling from Inside California Politics and Emerson College Polling show Schiff strengthening his lead in the race, with Porter and Garvey fighting for second place.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

