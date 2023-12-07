POLL: Who won the GOP primary debate in Alabama?

Related video above: Chris Christie and Gov. DeSantis go at it during the fourth GOP debate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WFLA) — Four presidential hopefuls faced off in the fourth Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday – and we want to know who you think won.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on a slightly less crowded debate stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the Iowa caucuses grows near.

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, skipped the event, as he has with the previous debates, to attend a fundraiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida, to raise money for a super PAC supporting his presidential run.

Also absent from the debate was South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who ended his 2024 bid for president last month – a decision that was a shock to many. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ended his campaign on Monday and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who did not qualify for the debate.

Tensions were high during the debate as there are just six weeks until the Iowa caucuses open the 2024 GOP nomination calendar. Florida Gov. DeSantis and Haley continued to battle while trying to position themselves as the top primary rival to head Trump.

Couldn’t watch the debate? Here’s what you missed.

